Cricket News Today: Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus award, England and Australia players set to miss start of IPL and more - 18th February 2020

Sachin Tendulkar gave an emotional speech after winning the Laureus Sporting Moment award

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Sachin Tendulkar winning the Laureus Sporting Moment Award, followed by news of the English, Australian and New Zealand players missing the start of IPL 2020. Meanwhile Kiwi pacer Trent Boult is looking forward to continuing his rivalry against Virat Kohli, and IPL-bound Oshane Thomas has survived a car accident.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Sachin Tendulkar at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin

Former India captain and 2011 World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar received the Laureus Sporting Moment award for the iconic scene wherein he was carried by Virat Kohli and the other players on their shoulders during their victory lap at the Wankhade Stadium.

Tendulkar received the award from former Australia captain Steve Waugh and former tennis star Boris Becker in Berlin. He gave an emotional speech while receiving the award, thanking his fans, teammates and family.

Tendulkar quoted the late Nelson Mandela during his speech and urged children to take up the sport of their choice and chase their dreams.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.”

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.”

