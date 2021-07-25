CSK Match Remaining matches for 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021 Phase 2

Chennai Super Kings will kick off Phase 2 of IPL 2021 with a match against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, CSK played their last game of the first phase against the Mumbai-based franchise as well.

The Super Kings were in red-hot form during the first phase of IPL 2021. They have won five of their seven matches this year and are holding second position in the points table right now.

It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni's team can replicate similar performances in the United Arab Emirates. Last year, the Chennai Super Kings struggled a bit in the Gulf nation, finishing seventh in the IPL 2020 standings.

Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will play host to the IPL matches this year as well. The Super Kings will be one of the favorites to end the competition as champions. On that note, here's a look at their complete schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings full schedule for IPL 2021

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

