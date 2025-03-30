CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 11 of IPL 2025 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad & MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 11 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 30. The encounter will be contested at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Ad

The Men in Yellow got their campaign off to a good start against the Mumbai Indians (MI), but things came undone against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who beat them by a whopping 50 runs at home. There are calls from various quarters for CSK to change a few things around in their combination, and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to pull the trigger so early in the season.

Ad

Trending

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 11 of IPL 2025.

Ad

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Rahul Tripathi has looked woefully out of nick in IPL 2025, having fallen to short balls in both his knocks so far. CSK could certainly consider moving him into the middle order or dropping him altogether, and using an overseas slot on Devon Conway to enable that is an option. But Chennai are known to show faith in out-of-form batters and might wait for at least another game before pulling the plug.

Ad

Rachin Ravindra, who has been one of the team's most consistent batters, should continue to open the batting. His prowess against spin and the middle order's weakness means that he can be used to shore it up, but that would require far too many changes for CSK's liking.

Middle Order: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Sam Curran hasn't been able to hit a ball off the square, and his bowling hasn't been particularly useful across phases. CSK are known to be patient with their players, so that could give the Englishman another game, but he's definitely on thin ice.

Ad

The rest of the middle order pick themselves. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are pillars of the Men in Yellow, irrespective of whether they bat and what form they're in.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Matheesha Pathirana made his return in the last game, and after some overs under his belt, seemed more comfortable. He, along with Khaleel Ahmed, will be crucial in the pace attack.

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad could enjoy bowling in Guwahati, which offered a decent amount of turn in RR's loss to KKR.

Impact Player Options - Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20 - Source: Getty

Deepak Hooda has looked like a fish out of water for quite a few IPL seasons now, and CSK are likely to turn to the experienced Vijay Shankar instead. Shaik Rasheed is in contention as well, but the Tamil Nadu man should be ahead in the pecking order for now.

If the Super Kings want a bowling impact sub, which doesn't seem possible without either dropping Curran or further weakening the middle order, Anshul Kamboj could make his debut for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback