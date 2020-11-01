CSK v KXIP Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2020 match

For one of the teams in the day’s first fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020 is a foregone conclusion and pride is all they have to play for. For their opponents tonight, there is so much more at stake.

The most consistent team in IPL history, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have been rooted to the bottom half of the table for about half the season now. While they may still finish above eighth place, they have not been in contention for playoff qualification for a little while now.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), on the other hand, started the tournament in arguably the worst possible manner. Picking up just one win in their first seven games, KXIP found themselves in a situation similar to where CSK are now.

Yet, here we are! KXIP come into this match needing a victory to strengthen their claims for a playoff spot. With a run-rate superior to that of both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals, a win here would place them in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot. A defeat, however, would see them knocked out of contention right away.

After being beaten comprehensively by the Rajasthan Royals the last time around, KXIP will be keen on getting back to winning ways with a win against the Super Kings from Chennai.

The Chennai-based franchise, whose captain has been on the lookout for a ‘spark’ from his younger teammates, may just have found what they need in 23-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad in the form of back-to-back fifties against the Royal Challengers and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai.

With nothing but pride and a possible foray into the positions just ahead of them at stake, the MS Dhoni-led team will want to end the disastrous season on a high. Incredibly, fans of around five other franchises will also be hoping for CSK to end the season well, given what the result could mean for their teams.

While CSK may have been knocked out already, their opponents having it all to play for could make this Chennai v Punjab fixture one to watch out for.

IPL 2020: CSK v KXIP Match Prediction

If Mayank Agarwal makes his return to the fold today, KXIP would receive a massive boost.

With MS Dhoni and his men having nothing to lose, they’d be hoping to give a couple of youngsters a chance to prove their worth. The untested R Sai Kishore and KM Asif may just be given a chance today.

The game could also prove to be another opportunity for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad to prove that he belongs in the big leagues, and that the last two games were no flashes in the pan.

While there's not much that could make amends for a season that has been nothing short of disastrous, ending the season with three wins on the trot would surely soften the blow. The Super Kings will be hoping to sneak home with this one.

KXIP, on the other hand, seem to have sorted out all their problems tactically. It took a run of five back-to-back wins to bring them into contention going into the final round of matches, and those wins come on the back of some big changes from the team management.

The most noticeable of those changes, of course, is the integration of Chris Gayle into the line-up. A move to bring in arguably the greatest T20 player of all time can only be the right one, of course. With 276 runs in six games at number 3, Gayle has lifted spirits at the KXIP setup, and in turn, the team have lifted themselves into playoff contention.

The potential return of Mayank Agarwal to a line-up that already has the likes of Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, in addition to the genius of skipper KL Rahul, can only be considered a boost.

The KXIP bowlers also seem to have peaked just in time. In addition to Mohammed Shami’s 20 scalps, the Punjab franchise have also had impressive contributions from the likes of Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan.

Given the run of form that KL Rahul’s team have been on, it almost feels criminal to bet against them as they face off against a CSK team that have nothing but pride at stake.

Prediction: KXIP to win today’s match.