CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 tonight (March 26). It is the second home game of the season for CSK, who started the season with a win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday.

Their opponent, a new-look Gujarat Titans team, will be high on confidence after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. GT will be determined to avenge their IPL 2023 Final loss against CSK.

Before the match between Chennai and Gujarat starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

The pitch in Chennai has traditionally been slow and challenging to bat on. However, in the last game at this venue, batters of CSK and RCB enjoyed their time in the middle.

A similar surface could be on offer for tonight's match as well. Here are some vital stats fans should know from previous IPL games played at this venue:

IPL Matches Played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 46

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2012

Average first-innings score: 165

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the GT vs CSK match in Chennai will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill walk out for the toss. Typically, the Chennai wicket has been dry and helpful to the spinners.

Batters have managed to score big at this venue in recent matches. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays tonight.

MA Chidambaram Stadium last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the last IPL game played at this venue. Batting first, RCB made 173/6 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the 174-run target in 18.4 overs with just four wickets down.

A total of 15 sixes were hit in the game while 10 wickets fell in 38.4 overs, with fast bowlers accounting for eight of them.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 173/6 (Anuj Rawat 48, Mustafizur Rahman 4/29) lost to Chennai Super Kings 176/4 (Rachin Ravindra 37, Cameron Green 2/27) by 6 wickets.