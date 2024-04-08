CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

In what will be a high-octane clash, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of IPL 2024 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

Chennai are in desperate need to arrest a two-match losing streak. However, they played their first two games at home and won both. While Shivam Dube has been fantastic this season, he has lacked support from other batters.

Kolkata, meanwhile, are on a roll, having won all three matches so far, and will be looking to extend their winning streak. Sunil Narine up top has been a game-changer while Harshit Rana has been exceptional with the ball.

Before the match between Chennai and Kolkata starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

The pitch in Chennai has traditionally been slow and challenging to bat on. However, in the last game at this venue, batters of CSK and GT enjoyed their time in the middle.

A similar surface could be on offer for tonight's match as well. Here are some vital stats fans should know from previous IPL games played at this venue:

IPL Matches Played: 78

Matches won by teams batting first: 47

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium

Historically, Chepauk hasn't been a batting paradise. It offers a good balance between bat and ball. While batsmen can score runs freely if they play with patience and technique, the pitch offers assistance to spinners later in the innings as it wears down.

Having said that, there have been quite a few high-scoring games at the venue in the recent past. The best time to bat here is in the first innings when the surface is fresh and hard. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays tonight.

MA Chidambaram Stadium last IPL match

Chennai beat Gujarat in the last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by a significant margin of 63 runs in the last IPL game played at this venue. Batting first, CSK made 206/6 in 20 overs, with Shivam Dube scoring a 23-ball 51. GT failed to get their run-chase going as they were restricted to 143/8.

A total of 14 sixes were hit in the game while 14 wickets fell across the 40 overs, with fast bowlers accounting for 10 of them.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 206/6 (Shivam Dube 51, Rashid Khan 2/49) beat Gujarat Titans 143/8 (Sai Sudharsan 37, Tushar Deshpande 2/21) by 63 runs.