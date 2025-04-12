CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as MS Dhoni and Co. plunge deeper into Chepauk misery

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 11. It was the Men in Yellow's third successive defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After MS Dhoni lost the toss, Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first. His spinners made the most of a helpful surface to restrict the hosts to just 103/9. The score was never going to be anywhere near enough, and the Knight Riders chased it down clinically with almost 10 overs to spare.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against KKR.

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Men in Yellow suffer yet another home loss

Rachin Ravindra: 3/10

Ravindra looked completely off color, managing just four runs being an ugly heave across the line resulted in a catch. The southpaw has been all at sea since his opening knock against the Mumbai Indians.

Devon Conway: 4/10

Conway, too, couldn't get going. He struck a couple of boundaries but fell to Moeen Ali while attempting a reverse sweep. While the decision was close, CSK would've expected more from their veteran opener.

Shivam Dube: 4/10

Dube hung around for a while without middling a single ball. Strangely, he opted to turn strike over to the CSK tail instead of trying to get a few big hits away. The southpaw tweaked his hamstring towards the end of his painful knock.

Vijay Shankar: 6.5/10

Shankar tried to be positive and struck a couple of nice shots, capitalizing on another two lifelines. However, he found deep square leg to perfection off his state teammate Varun Chakaravarthy. The experienced cricketer also dropped a catch in the deep.

Deepak Hooda [IP]: 0/10

Coming in as the impact player, the woefully out-of-form Hooda bagged a duck and never inspired the slightest bit of confidence. His IPL record is going from bad to worse.

Ravindra Jadeja: 0/10

Jadeja was another CSK player who fell without adding a single run to the scoreboard. He was carted for nine runs in the only legal delivery he bowled. The veteran has been one of the team's most disappointing players.

MS Dhoni: 2/10

Dhoni was always going to struggle against Sunil Narine and Chakaravarthy. The CSK skipper was also confusing with his bowling changes, not bringing Noor Ahmad on even when the chase was slipping rapidly away.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 1/10

Ashwin earned a promotion in the batting order but didn't hang around for long and found long-on to perfection. The off-spinner was disastrous with the ball on a helpful track, leaking 30 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Anshul Kamboj: 6/10

Making his CSK debut, Kamboj was taken for a four and a six but gave the Super Kings their first breakthrough of the day by seaming one past Quinton de Kock's bat.

Khaleel Ahmed: 2/10

Khaleel had a disappointing outing as he fed too many deliveries into the slot for Narine and De Kock to capitalize upon. He conceded 40 runs in his three powerplay overs, taking away any chances of CSK salvaging their net run rate.

Noor Ahmad: 7/10

Noor bowled two overs and was as good as expected. He castled Narine and beat the bat a few times. The Afghan international should've given Dube some more company in the first innings.

Rahul Tripathi: 3/10

Returning to the side, Tripathi seemed hesitant to play his shots. He nurdled the ball for a while, never really timing anything well, before being castled by Narine.

