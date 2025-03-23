CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Noor, Rachin & Gaikwad take Men in Yellow to first win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in Match 3 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 23. The Men in Yellow delighted a packed crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a vintage display.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl, the CSK bowlers did their bit to restrict their arch-rivals to just 155/9. While the chase seemed comfortable at one point, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs brought MI back into the contest. However, the Super Kings held their nerve and got over the line in composed fashion.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against MI.

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Noor, Gaikwad & Rachin shine in win

Rachin Ravindra: 9/10

Rachin wasn't at his absolute best and struggled to get used to the pace of the wicket at times, but he hung in there and ensured that the team got over the line. The left-hander picked his moments to attack perfectly and rotated strike well in a brilliant display.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 9/10

Batting at No. 3, Gaikwad seemed to be in sensational form. He ensured that the powerplay wasn't wasted despite an early wicket with scintillating strokes on both sides of the ground against pace and spin. If not for the CSK skipper's knock, the team could've been staring at a totally different result.

Shivam Dube: 3/10

Dube, who took a couple of catches, struck a six but fell while attempting another one off Vignesh Puthur. The left-hander should've done better and calmed CSK's nerves.

Deepak Hooda: 3/10

Making his CSK debut, Hooda didn't appear to be settled at the crease. He eventually fell after top-edging a sweep, pushing the team in further trouble.

Sam Curran: 1/10

Curran had a miserable outing upon his Chennai comeback. He bowled an unimpressive over, dropped a catch, looked totally out of sorts at the crease, and slogged one across the line to be castled.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja was decent with the ball, although he delivered a couple of slot deliveries. While his contribution with the bat was valuable, it wasn't the most fluent knock and could've been at a faster clip. The southpaw's terrible running between the wickets manifested itself a couple of times.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Dhoni's lightning-quick hands pulled off one of the best stumpings of his career. He made an appearance in the chase, much to the delight of the crowd.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7/10

Ashwin was in good rhythm as he hit the right lengths and dismissed Will Jacks. His presence makes CSK's spin attack even more fearsome.

Nathan Ellis: 6/10

Ellis wasn't at his absolute best as he conceded 38 runs in the four overs he bowled. However, he used his slower ones well and picked up a wicket.

Khaleel Ahmed: 9/10

Khaleel's opening burst set the tone for the game. He dismissed the MI openers in an excellent display of new-ball bowling even though there wasn't much assistance on offer and returned to pick up a third.

Noor Ahmad: 9.5/10

Noor was clearly the pick of the CSK bowlers. MI just couldn't pick him as he plugged away on a good length and turned the ball in both directions. The Afghan spinner is all set for a memorable campaign.

Rahul Tripathi [IP]: 4/10

Tripathi came in as an impact player but gloved a bouncer off Deepak Chahar behind the wickets. The veteran batter will be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal.

