CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 1, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

Chennai Super Kings are coming off a 78-run victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai. They are now fourth in the points table with 10 points to their name.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings won a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game on Friday (April 26). They find themselves in the second position in the points table with six wins and three losses.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the CSK vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran of Punjab Kings (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has been in decent form, making contributions with both the bat and ball. He has scored 152 runs in nine matches in addition to taking 12 wickets.

Curran has picked up four wickets in the last two games against Chennai Super Kings. He scored 29 runs and took a wicket in his last game at the Chepauk.

#2 Shivam Dube (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Shivam Dube in action (Credits: IPL)

Shivam Dube has scored 387 runs at Chepauk in 13 matches at an impressive average of 47. He has scored 218 runs in the last five games, averaging 72.67.

Overall, Dube has smashed 350 in nine matches this season. His records include three half-centuries out of which two came at the same venue.

Thus, the left-handed batter will be a great choice for the vice-captain in your CKS vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 98 vs SRH at Chepauk (Credits: IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been spectacular this season, smashing 447 runs in nine matches at an excellent average of 63.85.

After a season-best 108-run knock against LSG, he missed his century by a couple of runs in the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Overall, Gaikwad averages 54 in 13 matches at Chidambaram Stadium. He has 602 runs to his name, including 334 runs in the last five games this season.

