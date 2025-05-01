CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025 (30/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 49

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, April 30, in match number 49 of IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS secured a four-wicket victory, eliminating CSK from the playoffs race in the process.

Ad

Punjab won the toss and chose to field first. Chennai were off to a miserable start, losing three wickets within the powerplay overs. Sam Curran stood tall under pressure, playing a clutch knock against his former franchise.

The all-rounder scored 88 runs in just 47 balls, saving CSK the blushes. The home team were bundled out for 198, courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul. Arsdheep Singh and Marco Jansen took two scalps apiece.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer in the run chase, with 72 runs off 41 deliveries. Opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his third half-century of the season, contributing 54 runs from 36 balls.

Ad

Trending

Punjab chased the target in 19.4 overs. With 13 points from 10 games, they are placed second in the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, have just four points after 10 outings and have now officially crashed out of IPL 2025.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal bags a fantastic hat-trick and celebrates with his signature pose

PBKS leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the first hat-trick of IPL 2025. It was his second hat-trick in the league. He conceded 23 runs from his first two overs and was yet to claim a wicket.

Ad

However, things changed for him drastically when he came to bowl the 19th over. He started off with a wide, followed by a six from MS Dhoni. He enjoyed the last laugh by removing the CSK skipper on the subsequent delivery.

Chahal finished the over by dismissing Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad off successive deliveries to complete a hat-trick. He celebrated the achievement by striking his signature pose.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Sam Curran does a phone call celebration after reaching his fifty against PBKS

Sam Curran was the lone warrior for CSK with the bat. He struck four sixes and nine fours during his knock, helping the team register a 190-run total despite the dismal start.

The southpaw completed his half-century with a double in the 15th over. He brought out an interesting phone call celebration, possibly a gesture towards PBKS, his ex-team.

Ad

Here's a video of the celebration:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Dewald Brevis takes jaw-dropping boundary catch to dismiss Shashank Singh

After a handy 32-run knock with the bat, CSK's Dewald Brevis also made a significant impact while fielding. He dazzled the spectators with a sensational effort on the boundary to dismiss Shashank Singh.

On the third ball of the 18th over, Shashank played the pull shot and almost hit it for a six. Brevis produced a spectacular grab, juggling the ball thrice in the air and making sure that his feet didn't touch the ropes.

Ad

You can watch the stunning catch below:

Expand Tweet

PBKS will next face Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday, May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More