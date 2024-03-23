CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The opening game of IPL 2024 is in the history books. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started the new season with a comfortable win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mustafizur Rahman was the architect of CSK's win in Chennai. The left-arm pacer scalped four wickets in the first two overs of his spell to turn the match in CSK's favor. In the second innings, opener Rachin Ravindra's 15-ball 37 helped Chennai reach 176/4 in just 18.4 overs.

Now that the CSK vs RCB match of IPL 2024 has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this match.

List of all award winners in CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match

Mustafizur Rahman won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent spell of 4/29 in four overs. The left-arm seamer accounted for the scalps of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green to help CSK gain a ton of momentum.

Here is the complete list of award winners from the CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024:

Electric Striker of the Match award: Rachin Ravindra (Strike rate of 246.66)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Mustafizur Rahman (120 fantasy points).

Most Sixes of the Match: Anuj Rawat (3 sixes, longest of 91m).

Most Fours In The Match: Faf du Plessis (8 fours).

Player of the Match: Mustafizur Rahman (4/29).

CSK vs RCB Scorecard

Anuj Rawat was the top scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. The left-handed batter scored 48 runs off 25 balls before getting run out on the last ball of the innings. Rawat smacked four fours and three sixes to help RCB reach 173/6 in 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar bagged the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

In reply, CSK started well, with the new opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra adding 38 runs in just four overs. RCB took four wickets, but Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 66-run fifth-wicket partnership helped the Chennai-based franchise win by six wickets.

Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 2/27. Yash Dayal and Karn Sharma scalped one wicket each as well.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game

It was an eventful evening in Chennai yesterday, where the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a run-fest. Here's a list of some of the top stats and records emerging from the first game of IPL 2024:

Rachin Ravindra broke Suresh Raina's record for the best strike rate by a debutant in IPL. Among debutants who scored 30 runs in their first IPL innings, Ravindra has the best strike rate now (246.66). MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik now jointly own the record for the longest T20 career by an Indian. They have been active T20 cricketers for 17 years and 112 days. Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He scored 21 runs against CSK. MS Dhoni has now effected the most run-outs in IPL history. The run-out of Anuj Rawat was his 24th. Ravindra Jadeja is second with 23 run-outs.