CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 17 of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk on Wednesday. Both teams are coming on the back of impressive wins and will be confident of putting up a good showing in Chennai.

CSK's spinners were brilliant against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede and that set up a comfortable win for them by seven wickets. RR also continued to make merry in Guwahati as they comfortably brushed aside a beleaguered Delhi Capitals outfit.

Both teams have some quality bowlers in their ranks and the conditions in Chennai often pose an interesting challenge to batters. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles whose results could play a part in determining the winner of the game at the Chepauk:

#3 Sanju Samson vs Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has been phenomenal for CSK so far, especially in the absence of Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. In three games, Santner has proved to be an ideal foil for the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and has troubled the batters with his variations.

The Kiwi spinner has a fantastic match-up against RR skipper Sanju Samson, who will be key to the chances of the visitors. Samson has scored just one run from seven balls he has faced from Santner, and has got dismissed twice. This will give Santner a headstart if he comes up against the opposition skipper.

#2 Jos Buttler vs Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is enjoying a brilliant season so far, having won the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul against MI. The conditions in Chennai could offer him more grip and turn and that's where he could become even more lethal.

While left-arm spinners have mostly kept the right-handers in check, RR opener Jos Buttler seems to have the upper hand over Jadeja. He has scored 65 runs off 45 balls from Jadeja in all T20 cricket and has been dismissed just once. This makes for an interesting match-up.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Trent Boult

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in some sublime form for CSK of late, but one of his weaknesses continues to be against left-arm pace. The right-hander wasn't able to get going in the powerplay against MI and this particular weakness was visible.

RR pacer Trent Boult has enjoyed the upper hand over Gaikwad, having conceded just 22 runs in 24 balls in T20s and dismissed him thrice already. For CSK's sake, its very important that Gaikwad gets off to a start. This is something RR would want to stop by hoping that Boult strikes once again.

