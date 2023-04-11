CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday (April 12). MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this clash.

Chennai Super Kings lost their opening game against the Gujarat Titans but turned the tables around quickly. They beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their next game and followed it by coming out on top against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Bowling first, Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 3/20 in his four overs as it helped them restrict the Mumbai Indians to 157/8. Ajinkya Rahane played an outstanding knock of 61 off just 27 balls to help his side chase down the total in the penultimate over. They will be high in confidence and will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, won their opening game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost the next game. They got back to winning ways by beating the Delhi Capitals comprehensively in their third fixture.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) and Jos Buttler (79) helped the Royals post 199 on the board. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each as they restricted the Capitals to 142/9 to win the game by 57 runs. The Royals will be looking to keep performing in a similar manner in their upcoming fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 17, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 12, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is spin-friendly. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI for their game on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals

We may see Murugan Ashwin come in place of Sandeep Sharma in Chennai.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

Both the Super Kings and the Royals have gotten off to a very good start to the competition. Both sides have been performing brilliantly and it will be a cracker of a contest when they meet on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings will have the advantage of playing at home and expect them to make it two in two in Chennai.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win this clash.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

