CSK vs RR, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The highly anticipated encounter will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

Having won two of their three games so far, RR are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table. In their last fixture, they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 8.

In an evening game in Guwahati, DC bowlers leaked 199 runs in the first innings. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) gave RR a fiesty start, Jos Buttler batted for over 18 overs to get his 51-ball 79.

Chasing a stiff target of 200 runs, Delhi's innings just never got going. Trent Boult made some early inroads as he began the second innings with a double-wicket maiden.

Skipper David Warner held his wicket at one end but ran out of partners while playing an indifferent innings, taking 55 balls for his 65. DC crawled their way to 142/9 as both Yuzvendra Chahal and Boult claimed three wickets each.

Scorecard of CSK in their previous IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians [Sportskeeda]

Similar to RR, CSK will also enter Wednesday night's game on the back of a resounding win. They beat their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians (MI), in their third IPL 2023 match to move to two wins from three games.

Chasing a target of 158, CSK batters started with aplomb against an MI attack that lacked firepower in Jofra Archer's absence.

Jason Behrendorff did strike in the very first over, dismissing Devon Conway for a duck. However, it led local boy Ajinkya Rahane to the middle and he went berserk right from the word go.

The Indian international sent the home bowlers to all corners of the ground and brought up his fifty in just 19 balls. Rahane made 61 runs off just 27 balls, and laid a perfect platform for the other CSK batters to chase down the target comfortably.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad kept his wicket intact at one end, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu scored in the 20s as CSK hunted down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Bowling scorecard of Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians [Sportskeeda]

Earlier, MS Dhoni asked MI to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium and the Super Kings bowlers beset the hosts' batters and kept taking wickets regularly.

Rohit Sharma (21 off 13) and Ishan Kishan (32 off 21) couldn't convert their starts. Meanwhile, Cameron Green (12 off 11), Suryakumar Yadav (1 off 2), and Tilak Verma (22 off 18) also failed to make a mark.

Tim David (31 off 22) and Hrithik Shokeen (18 not out off 13) found some boundaries towards the end of the innings to propel MI to 157/8.

CSK's spinners were exceptional, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner sharing five wickets between them. Jadeja also took home the Player of the Match award for his fantastic figures of 3/20 from four overs.

Given Chepauk's slow nature, CSK will hope that their star spinners continue their dominance against RR as well. However, the Royals also have two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, making this a potentially enticing game to watch.

