CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have never beaten the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. They won't get a better day to do it than Friday, April 25, when they face off in Match 43 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Super Kings are currently placed last in the standings, with only two wins from eight matches and the worst net run rate in the competition. The SunRisers have a near-identical record to be positioned one rung above them, but they have the batting firepower and experience needed to breach the Chidambaram fortress.

The Men in Yellow have already spoken about having an eye on the next season and are bringing their younger players into the mix. Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre have entered the fray, while Vansh Bedi and Dewald Brevis won't be far behind. The likes of Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana will be at the forefront of the management's plans as well.

Meanwhile, the Orange Army also have a couple of changes they could consider. R Smaran has joined the squad but is yet to feature, and the uncapped players on their roster might be itching to stretch their legs.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, R Smaran, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Which team can relinquish hold of the wooden spoon?

IPL 2025: Chepauk desperate for something to cheer about

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK are now an exciting side to a decent extent, but their powerplay batting has been so poor that it's hard to pick them as winners. Even in the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed has faded after a bright start without much support from the other end.

SRH have similar concerns. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma haven't hit the heights they did last year, while Mohammed Shami has proven to be a disastrous signing. Short on both spin and middle-order batting, Hyderabad are paying the price for an uneducated auction strategy.

However, SRH's problems are arguably easier to solve. They might not have in-form batters or wicket-taking options, but they have plenty of quality and international experience in their ranks. Head and Abhishek are bound to fire at some point, and the same goes for Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Home advantage could play into CSK's hands, particularly if they manage to roll out a turner. However, SRH are the slight favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 43 of IPL 2025.

