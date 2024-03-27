CSK and their youngsters' day out at Chepauk

18.1 overs have rattled by at Chepauk, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in a commanding position. Shivam Dube, one of their stars last season, has teed off, and the Gujarat Titans (GT) do not know what has hit them.

The 19th over is being bowled by Rashid Khan. Dube is on strike, and he seems to be the difference between a score in excess of 200 and one just shy of that mark. The second ball of the over is bowled short outside off, and Dube skies it.

There is pin-drop silence at first followed by a hush as the ball drops. And then a massive cheer as it is pouched by Vijay Shankar. There is, of course, appreciation for what Dube has done, but now, there is also anticipation among fans that they will catch a glimpse of their Thala.

MS Dhoni does not walk in, though. Neither does Ravindra Jadeja. If you were at Chepauk, you’d be forgiven if you just gave the person beside you a smirk, and wondered what in the world was happening. Because that is what a lot of people would have done in front of their television sets.

Then, from the dug-out painted in yellow (and blue), strides a 20-year-old, all of two IPL games old, wearing the No.1 jersey. There has been chatter about him. Some say he is the right-handed version of Suresh Raina, popularly known as Chinna Thala in these parts.

By saying this, they have not done the youngster any favors. Nevertheless, the hype is real. That is proven when the crowd, despite not seeing one of Dhoni or Jadeja make their way out, still continue cheering. They, like most watching at home, have heard of this boy, and what better way than to witness and experience him in the flesh.

His task is not easy. With less than two overs left, he has to turbocharge CSK to a 200-plus score. And the bowler he is facing is Rashid, arguably the greatest-ever spinner in the IPL.

So, what does he do?

Of course he gets down on one knee first ball and smacks Rashid over deep square leg. First ball ever in the IPL. First ball ever for CSK. First six ticked off the list. No problem at all for Sameer Rizvi.

The show is not over, though. The last ball of that over is a six too. And this one brings the Raina comparisons gushing to the fore. Seeing the length, Rizvi waltzes down the track and even though he does not quite middle it, the bat swing was so pure that it clears long off.

He fell in the final over but by then, he had done his job. 14 runs scored off six balls, and perhaps a moment in CSK history all to himself.

Now, let’s go back an hour or so…

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been CSK’s batting lynchpin in the past few seasons, of that there is little doubt. However, he is struggling for timing and rhythm against the Gujarat Titans. His opening partner from last season, Devon Conway, has not even arrived in India yet. And Gaikwad is captain this time, meaning that every little imperfection will be magnified.

Thankfully for him, he has Rachin Ravindra. Thankfully for CSK, they have Rachin Ravindra.

Some of the strokes Rachin played might have reminded you of Brian Lara, because of the wrist-work he imparted. Some of the pulls he picked up, had Michael Hussey stamped all over it. But it quickly became the Rachin show, and he had Chepauk grooving to his strokes.

It was not very dissimilar to what happened on opening night against RCB. Chasing 174, he blazed away to 37 off 15, which helped CSK set the tone and made their run-chase a lot easier. On Tuesday, he smashed 46 off 20, and was really unlucky to get out the way he did.

Long story short, Rachin has not made anyone with a CSK affiliation miss Conway. And that, given how successful the latter was last year, is an achievement in itself.

Now, to the final youngster who thoroughly enjoyed himself, Matheesha Pathirana. Those who saw CSK play last year, probably know what to expect of him. He was, after all, their designated death-bowler in 2023, and portrayed maturity well beyond his years.

Tuesday, though, was about him just being back. That is pertinent because he picked up an injury half-way through March, which made a lot of people wonder if he would be the same bowler he was a year ago. In four overs, he illustrated that he was, while also showing he had added another yard of pace.

Chepauk, over the years, has seen plenty of things in the IPL. Some Dhoni magic. Crafty top-order batting, spin-squeezes and what not. But it has rarely seen pace like fire. Or, more precisely, the pace that Pathirana was operating at.

Several of his deliveries were nudging 150 kph, with a few even going past that barrier. He rushed almost every batter he bowled at, and then mixed things up by bowling off-cutters that they simply could not line up.

He ended up with just a solitary wicket. But Tuesday’s spell was all about what he did around it. The pace, the zip – oh, it was spell-binding at times.

CSK's youngsters dazzled against the Gujarat Titans

And that only tied into what his fellow youngsters did. Unlike Pathirana, Rachin, and Rizvi are featuring in their maiden IPL campaigns for CSK. Neither, though, seemed out of their depth. If anything, they seemed to relish the roles they had been given, and the responsibility entrusted upon them.

Ever since the 2018 auction, there has been ridicule on social media regarding how CSK always seem to prioritize players with experience over raw talent. That is why these performances will feel even more special to their fans.

Just two games into the 2024 edition, they seem to have a pack of youngsters who can really make a massive difference. One is 24 years old from Wellington. One’s a 21-year-old born in Kandy, and the other a 20-year-old tearaway star from the UP T20 league.

What binds all of them together? CSK, and this gift of not getting fazed by the big time. Whether it be facing Rashid for your first ball. Or when your captain is struggling at the other end. Or, when the speed gun needs a bit of pushing.