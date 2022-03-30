David Warner's 4 best innings in IPL history

David Warner made his international debut back in 2009 with a courageous 89 in a T20 contest. The left-handed batter has only gotten better since then and is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the Indian Premier League at the moment.

Warner started his IPL journey by playing for Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) between 2009-2013. He then joined SunRisers Hyderabad (2014-2021), where he won multiple orange caps.

After a fallout with the SRH think-tank last season, Warner was bought at the auction by DC last month. Having played a total of 143 matches in the IPL, Warner has scored 5286 runs so far at an average of 42.63 with a strike rate of 140.55

Here, we take a look at his best knocks in the IPL.

#4: 69 (off 38 balls) in 2016

The 2016 IPL was a special season for Warner. He captained the SunRisers to their maiden IPL triumph, while scoring 848 runs in the tournament himself.

He fell 125 runs short of the Orange Cap despite scoring so many runs, thanks to the superhuman form displayed by Virat Kohli. However, Warner also delivered when it mattered.

His 38-ball 69 in the final was enough to give his team an eight-run victory in the final against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His 69-run knock included eight fours and three sixes at a striker rate of 181.57. It helped SRH post a daunting total of 208 in the final.

#3: 107* (off 69 balls) in 2010

This was Warner's first century in the Indian Premier League.

Fresh on the IPL scene, Warner opened the batting with Indian strokeplayer Virender Sehwag but soon left his partner behind on his way to a magnificent 107*.

Despite wickets tumbling on the other end, Warner's onslaught knew no end. He blasted nine fours and five sixes in his 69-ball stay in the middle. His score of 107 helped Delhi reach 177 on the night - an effort good enough to earn him the man of the match award.

#2: 126 (off 59 balls) in 2017

It was a vintage knock from David Warner. At the time, it was the seventh-highest score registered in the tournament. His 59-ball blitzkrieg innings of 126 helped SRH reach 209 in their 20 overs.

Warner struck 10 boundaries and eight sixes as he left the Kolkata Knight Riders shell-shocked on the field. KKR could only muster 161 in their chase, losing the match by 48 runs.

Warner picked up yet another man of the match award.

#1: 109* (off 54 balls) in 2012

This was arguably Warner's best innings in the Indian Premier League. His innings flew at strike rate higher than 200, assisted by 10 fours and seven sixes. The 54-ball 109 was a show of brute force by the southpaw.

The specialty of the innings came from the fact that Warner was chasing a mammoth target of 188. The Australian opener made a mockery of the run-chase as Delhi won the match with nine wickets and 20 balls to spare.

Warner, along with Naman Ojha, forged a 100-ball partnership of 189 runs - the fifth-highest in the history of the IPL.

