DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 31, 2024

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host this DC vs CSK game.

The Delhi Capitals faced the Rajasthan Royals in their last game and suffered a loss. The bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Royals finished their innings on 185/5.

Chasing 186, the Capitals' batters got starts but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and it meant that they finished 12 short of the target to lose two games in a row.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have played two games so far and won both. On the back of contributions from their batters, they posted 206 on the board against the Gujarat Titans in their last game.

What followed was a brilliant bowling performance from them. They restricted the Titans to 143/8 to win the game comfortably by 63 runs and remain unbeaten in the IPL 2024.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the DC vs CSK clash on Sunday.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 7 Credits

Khaleel Ahmed celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

Khaleel Ahmed bowls with the new ball for the Delhi Capitals. It's one of the hardest jobs in the shortest format and Khaleel does a fine job for them. He was brilliant against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game.

Opening the bowling, he bowled beautifully and picked the big wicket of Royals' skipper Sanju Samson, registering figures of 1/24 in his four overs. Any assistance from the surface and you can rely on him to rattle the opposition.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.5 Credits

Axar Patel in action (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

Axar Patel has been one of the most consistent performers for the Delhi Capitals in the past few seasons. The left-handed all-rounder bowls economical spells and is handy with the bat lower down the order.

Axar dismissed well-set Ravichandran Ashwin and conceded only 21 runs in his four overs. With the bat, he remained unbeaten on 15. Axar is a must-pick in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points in all facets of the game in the DC vs CSK clash.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9 Credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to the dugout (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over the reins of Chennai Super Kings from MS Dhoni. Gaikwad missed out in the first game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but was back scoring runs in their next.

Opening the batting against the Titans, he played a well-composed knock of 46 off 36 balls which included five fours and a six. Gaikwad is a reliable batter in the CSK's batting line-up and is a handy pick as captain in the DC vs CSK contest.

