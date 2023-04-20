DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their sixth match of IPL 2023 tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both KKR and DC have struggled to perform well in IPL 2023 so far.

While KKR have managed two wins in five matches, DC are yet to open their account in the standings. Delhi are likely to make some big changes to their lineup for their upcoming match against Kolkata.

Before the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders starts, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records & stats

The pitch in Delhi helps the bowlers and batters equally. The conditions favor the new-ball bowlers initially, but batting generally gets easier as the match progresses. Spinners will also have some role to play on this pitch.

The teams batting second have won 44 out of the 78 matches hosted by Delhi so far. Hence, the captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first tonight.

On that note, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 44

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average first-innings score: 163

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch report

As mentioned earlier, batters and bowlers achieve almost equal success in Delhi. Both pacers and spinners will have an impact in this game. DC and KKR have some top talents in their squad, which is why this match should be a cracker of a contest.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the previous IPL match hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Three-wicket hauls from Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla helped MI bowl DC out for 172 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 173 for a win, MI won the game on the last ball, riding on Rohit Sharma's half-century.

Here's a short summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 (Axar Patel 54, Piyush Chawla 3/22) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/4 (Rohit Sharma 65, Mukesh Kumar 2/30) by six wickets.

