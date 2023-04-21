DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Delhi Capitals (DC) ended their five-match losing streak in IPL 2023 with a four-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Axar Patel stole the show for DC. He scalped two wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a match-winning cameo of 19 runs to guide his team to their first win in IPL 2023.

Rain forced the officials to delay the start of the match by an hour. Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and decided to field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC's bowlers produced a clinical performance and bowled KKR out for 127 runs.

Chasing 128 for a victory, the Capitals lost six wickets as well, but Warner's half-century and Patel's cameo guided them home in the 20th over.

Now that the DC vs KKR match is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and records broken in the match.

List of all Award winners in DC vs KKR match, IPL 2023

Ishant Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant spell of 2/19. The veteran Indian pacer played his first IPL match in over 700 days and scalped two wickets for the Delhi Capitals. Sharma dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana and hard-hitter Sunil Narine in his four-over spell.

Soon after his spell ended, DC substituted him, with Prithvi Shaw coming in as the Impact Player. Here's a list of all the award winners:

Player of the Match: Ishant Sharma (2/19)

Game-changer of the Match: David Warner (90 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: David Warner (30 points)

Longest Six of the Match: Andre Russell (109 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: David Warner (strike rate of 139.02)

Most Fours of the Match: David Warner (11 fours)

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match (Image: Sportskeeda)

Jason Roy, Mandeep Singh, and Andre Russell were the only three batters to touch double digits in the KKR innings. Russell and Roy tried their best but they could only take KKR to 127. Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each for DC.

Chasing 128, David Warner's half-century helped DC inch closer to the target. KKR picked up six wickets, with Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, and Nitish Rana taking two each. In the end, Axar Patel's unbeaten 22-ball 19 guided DC to a victory.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders was a low-scoring thriller. Multiple records were broken during the game, and here's a compilation of some of the top statistics.

David Warner broke Rohit Sharma's record for the most runs against a single opponent in IPL. Warner has scored 1,075 runs against KKR now, while Rohit has 1,040 runs against KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders have the lowest aggregate runs scored by opening partnerships in IPL 2023. In six matches, KKR's opening partnerships' total runs scored are 85. DC had 104 runs before the match, but now they have 142 runs. Ishant Sharma played his 1st IPL match after 717 days. He bowled a spell of 2/19 and won the Man of the Match award in IPL 2023 match against KKR. It was his first Man of the Match award in IPL in 10 years, with the last one coming for SRH against MI in 2013.

