DC vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) started well in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but their form has tapered off a bit. With three losses in their last five matches, Axar Patel and Co. have lost a step in their push for a top-two finish.

When DC face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29, they will be keen on returning to winning ways. Fresh off a disappointing defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Capitals will hope that home conditions help their cause.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have had a campaign to forget. With only three wins so far, the defending champions are nowhere near the playoff spots at the moment. Their recent washout against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) didn't help matters, and they're in virtual must-win territory.

Following the DC clash, KKR will have successive encounters against teams placed below them in the IPL 2025 standings. So a win in Delhi will go a long way in setting them up for a race towards the final four.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2025: DC look to get back to best form against struggling KKR

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

The Capitals are on, paper, well equipped to tackle the threat of the Knight Riders. They have good players of spin through the middle order, with Axar Patel turning up clutch with a number of bright cameos. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine might find a bit of purchase in Delhi, but the hosts should be able to navigate that threat.

In the batting department, KKR look a bit thin despite having tons of options. They made a host of changes in the previous game, dropping Ramandeep Singh and bringing in Rovman Powell. While that could help them on other surfaces, the West Indian is bound to struggle against DC, who have three quality spinners in their ranks.

Moreover, Kolkata's top order hasn't been anywhere near its best. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is woefully out of form, while Sunil Narine hasn't been able to get close to his exploits from the previous IPL campaign.

KKR have tons of match-winners in their ranks and can't be counted out, but DC should be the favorites for this contest. They are more rounded their opponents and have the personnel to make the most of the conditions.

Prediction: DC to win Match 48 of IPL 2025.

