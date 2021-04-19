DC vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have recorded two wins in their first three matches of IPL 2021.

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders, while the Capitals emerged victorious against the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.

The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will travel from Mumbai to Chennai to play a few matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the coming days. Their first match in Chennai will be against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Last year, Mumbai and Delhi faced off in the summit clash, where the Rohit Sharma-led franchise successfully retained the championship. The Capitals look forward to avenging that loss in IPL 2021.

With MI and DC set to cross swords again in IPL, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the tournament's history.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 16-12. The two teams had beaten each other 12 times heading into the 2020 edition of the IPL.

However, Mumbai took the lead in the head-to-head by defeating the Capitals four times in the United Arab Emirates. It will be interesting to see if Delhi can end their losing streak versus Mumbai in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Rohit Sharma has scored 633 runs in IPL games between DC and MI. No other batter has even aggregated 400 runs in these fixtures.

Trent Boult bowled a magnificent spell of 3/30 in the IPL 2020 final against the Delhi Capitals. He dismissed the trio of Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer.

Among current DC batters, Rishabh Pant (299 runs) holds the record for the most runs against MI, while Amit Mishra (15 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the battles versus Mumbai.