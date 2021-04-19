Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

DC vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of IPL 2021

Who will win the first battle between Mumbai and Delhi in IPL 2021? (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Who will win the first battle between Mumbai and Delhi in IPL 2021? (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 14 min ago
Preview

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have recorded two wins in their first three matches of IPL 2021.

The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders, while the Capitals emerged victorious against the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.

The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will travel from Mumbai to Chennai to play a few matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the coming days. Their first match in Chennai will be against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Last year, Mumbai and Delhi faced off in the summit clash, where the Rohit Sharma-led franchise successfully retained the championship. The Capitals look forward to avenging that loss in IPL 2021.

With MI and DC set to cross swords again in IPL, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the tournament's history.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 16-12. The two teams had beaten each other 12 times heading into the 2020 edition of the IPL.

However, Mumbai took the lead in the head-to-head by defeating the Capitals four times in the United Arab Emirates. It will be interesting to see if Delhi can end their losing streak versus Mumbai in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Rohit Sharma has scored 633 runs in IPL games between DC and MI. No other batter has even aggregated 400 runs in these fixtures.

Trent Boult bowled a magnificent spell of 3/30 in the IPL 2020 final against the Delhi Capitals. He dismissed the trio of Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane and Shimron Hetmyer.

Among current DC batters, Rishabh Pant (299 runs) holds the record for the most runs against MI, while Amit Mishra (15 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the battles versus Mumbai.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 16:11 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Amit Mishra Trent Boult
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी