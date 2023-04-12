DC vs MI, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match

Delhi Capitals suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of IPL 2023 on Tuesday night against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma led MI from the front with a half-century as MI beat DC by six wickets on the last ball.

Earlier in the evening, Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai Indians started well with the ball, reducing the Capitals to 98-5 in the 13th over. Axar Patel then brought DC back into the contest with a blistering half-century.

David Warner scored a half-century for DC too, but he could not accelerate and was out for 51 off 47 deliveries. DC ended with 172 all-out, losing their last five wickets for seven runs in ten deliveries. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla scalped three wickets apiec for Mumbai Indians.

In response, MI started well with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma adding 71 runs in 7.3 overs. Kishan got out in the eighth over, but Sharma remained in the middle and completed his half-ton. Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock of 41 off 29, whacking one four and four sixes.

Eventually, an unbeaten 30-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tim David and Cameron Green helped Mumbai Indians complete a six-wicket win to end their losing streak in IPL 2023.

On that note, here's a list of three records that were broken during the DC vs MI game.

#1 Rohit Sharma broke Mayank Agarwal's record

Rohit Sharma returned to form in IPL 2023, registered his first half-century of the season. The Mumbai Indians captain scored 65 off 45, hitting six fours and four sixes. It was his first half-century since his 63-run knock against Punjab Kings two years ago.

In the process, Sharma ended a long streak of 24 innings without a 50+ score in IPL. He broke Mayank Agarwal's record for the longest streak without a 50+ score by an opener in IPL. Agarwal went 21 innings without a 50+ score between 2011 and 2015.

#2 Piyush Chawla broke Ravichandran Ashwin's record

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians in the IPl 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He bowled four overs, picked up three wickets and conceded 22 runs. Chawla's three victims were Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav.

Courtesy of those wickets, Chawla has become the highest wicket-taker (26 wickets) in the IPL against DC. Ravichandran Ashwin previously held the record with 24 wickets.

#3 Rohit Sharma broke Virat Kohli's record in MI-DC IPL 2023 clash

Rohit Sharma owns the record for most runs by a batter in the IPL against Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai Indians captain scored 65 on Tuesday, taking his overall tally against DC to 977 runs.

RCB star Virat Kohli previously held the record with 925 runs. Kohli will have to score 53 runs against DC on Saturday afternoon to reclaim the record.

