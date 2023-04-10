DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this encounter.

Delhi Capitals haven’t had the best of starts to the IPL 2023. They have played three games so far and are yet to win any. They are coming off a heavy defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in their last game.

The Capitals’ bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Royals posted 199 on the board. Chasing 200, David Warner scored 65 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 142/9 to lose the game by 57 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best to grab their first win of the competition.

Mumbai Indians are also having a terrible time in the competition. They have played two games so far, losing both. They went down against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home.

Ishan Kishan top-scored with 32 but the lack of big partnerships resulted in the Mumbai Indians posting 157 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but could only pick up three wickets as CSK chased down the total with 11 balls to spare.

The Mumbai Indians will hope to fire in unison on Tuesday and get their first points on the board.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 16, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 11 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is a belter of a track. The bounce stays true throughout the match and run-scoring becomes easier for the batters once they get their eye in. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to range between 23 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

We may see Chetan Sakariya come in place of Khaleel Ahmed on Tuesday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer is expected to get back in the XI in place of Tristan Stubbs.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Nothing has been going right for both sides in this edition of the IPL. The competition will be fierce on Tuesday in Delhi as both will be eager to end their respective losing streaks.

Delhi Capitals have a better chance of grabbing their first win since they will be playing at home.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win this clash.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

