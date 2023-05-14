DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their final away game of IPL 2023 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13. Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar were the architects of PBKS' win over DC.

Singh opened the batting for Punjab and blasted a century after the Capitals captain David Warner asked the visitors to bat first. None of the other PBKS batters could get going, but Singh's century helped the Kings finish at 167/7.

Chasing 168 for their fifth win of IPL 2023, Delhi were 69/0 in the seventh over before Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar ran through the top order. DC slipped to 88/6 in no time and ended with 136/8.

Now that the north derby of IPL 2023 is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and records broken in the game.

List of all award winners in DC vs PBKS match, IPL 2023

Prabhsimran Singh won the Player of the Match award for his game-changing century.

It was his maiden IPL ton, and he achieved the feat in a crucial game for PBKS on the road to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Singh smashed a 65-ball 103, hitting 10 fours and six maximums.

Here's a look at the complete list of award winners in the game:

Player of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (103* off 65)

Game-changer of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (149 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Harpreet Brar (catch to dismiss Aman Khan)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (46 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (91 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: David Warner (strike rate of 200)

Most Fours of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (10 fours)

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

The Punjab Kings lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma in the powerplay itself. However, Prabhsimran Singh batted till the end and scored 103 runs. Sam Curran supported him with a 24-ball 20. Ishant Sharma scalped two wickets for the hosts.

In response, DC got off to a flier, with David Warner and Phil Salt scoring 69 runs for the first wicket. Warner scored a quickfire half-century, but his efforts went in vain as Harpreet Brar's 4/30 and Rahul Chahar's 2/16 helped PBKS eked a 31-run victory.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game

It was an eventful night in Delhi during the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Here's a list of the top stats from this match:

Prabhsimran Singh became the first uncapped player to score a hundred for the Punjab Kings after Paul Valthaty. Paul achieved the feat against the Chennai Super Kings back in 2011. This was the first IPL match where uncapped players scored a hundred and took a four-wicket haul. Singh smashed a hundred, while Brar picked up four wickets. IPL 2023 is the first season, where two uncapped batters have scored a hundred. Before Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as well.

