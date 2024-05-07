DC vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. While RR are well placed to qualify for the playoffs, with 16 points from 10 games, DC still have some work to do. RR are on top points after 11 matches.

After two consecutive wins, Delhi Capitals went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, DC came up with a poor effort and were held to 153-9. KKR gunned down the total in 16.3 overs.

Rajasthan's four-match winning streak was halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who defeated them by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, SRH put up 201-3 on the board. In the chase, RR were restricted to 200-7 despite Riyan Parag's 77 off 49 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 67 off 40.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have met 28 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan winning 15 and Delhi 13. When the teams clashed in the first half of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR got the better of DC by 12 runs as Parag shone with 84* off 45.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 13

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

DC vs RR head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi have a good record against Rajasthan at their home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The teams have met eight times at the venue, with DC winning five matches and RR three. Delhi beat Rajasthan by five wickets in the last IPL clash between the two teams at the venue.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 5

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Rajasthan Royals have won three of the last five IPL matches played against Delhi Capitals. Before the triumph in the first half of IPL 2024, RR also beat DC by 57 runs in the 2023 edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals games:

RR (185/5) beat DC (173/5) by 12 runs, March 28, 2024

RR (199/4) beat DC (142/9) by 57 runs, April 8, 2023

DC (161/2) beat RR (160/6) by 8 wickets, May 11, 2022

RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, April 22, 2022

DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021

