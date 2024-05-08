DC vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 56

Delhi Capitals (DC) prevailed by 20 runs over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter on Tuesday, May 7. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi served as host to the entertaining contest.

The Sanju Samson-led side invited the Capitals to bat first on a flat surface with small boundaries. The in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a scintillating start to the home team by slamming 50 off 20. Abishek Porel was terrific as well with his 65 off 36.

At the end, Tristan Stubbs clobbered 41 off 20 as Delhi amassed 221 on the board. Ravichandran Ashwin impressed for Rajasthan with figures of 3-25 off four overs.

In response, Rajasthan lost their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and Jos Buttler (19) early. Samson added crucial partnerships with Riyan Parag (27) and Shubham Dubey (20).

The Royals captain went on to play one of his finest knocks in IPL history, smoking 86 off 46. After his dismissal, though, RR lost the plot and finished on 201-8. Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece for DC.

With the victory, Delhi have six victories in 12 games to keep their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive. Meanwhile, RR needs another victory in three games to confirm their qualification.

On that note, here's a look at the three best moments of the DC-RR game:

#1 Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

In one of the most key moments of IPL 2024, Sanju Samson was deemed out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. It happened in the 16th over of Rajasthan Royals' innings as Samson tried to put away Mukesh Kumar' half-tracker.

The RR captain couldn't middle the ball, which sailed down to Shai Hope's throat, who apparently touched the boundary cushions, as seen from a particular angle during replays. However, the third umpire seemed to be in a hurry and termed him out.

Miffed by the decision, Samson tried to take the review, but due to the completion of the 15-second timer, the umpires refused. As a result, Samson made his way to the stands, which also generated tremendous uproar among fans for the falling umpiring stands in the cash-rich league.

#2 Delhi Capitals gets a Fraser-McGurk push yet again

As the home team were batting first on a belter of a surface, they needed a strong start. Young batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his blistering form to set the ball rolling for the home team.

Specifically, Fraser-McGurk delivered a 'Stand and Deliver shot' against Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the innings.

He took 28 runs off the experienced bowler, hitting four fours and two sixes. With his ferocious knock off 50 off 20, the Capitals slammed 100 within nine overs.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin becomes sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

With figures of 3-25, the veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin went past Amit Mishra tally of 174 IPL wickets to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich league.

Ashwin has scalped 176 wickets in 207 games at an economy of 7.10 and has best figures of 4-34.

