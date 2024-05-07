DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The much-awaited clash will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, known for being a high-scoring ground.

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous outings. DC fell short against Kolkata by seven wickets, while RR suffered a narrow one-run defeat to Hyderabad.

The stakes are high for this match, with DC needing a win to solidify their position in the top-four race. They currently sit at number six with five wins from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, RR, placed comfortably at number two with eight wins from 10 games, will be looking to reclaim the top spot in the points table.

Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 56 of IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 56, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 7, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the DC vs RR clash is shaping up to be a batter's paradise. The short boundaries means fours and sixes will be easy to come by, allowing batters to freely play their strokes and take calculated risks.

The venue has hosted three IPL 2024 games thus far and all have been high-scoring encounters. The average first-innings score at this venue so far has been a staggering 249.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Weather forecast

The forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with a high of 39°C (102°F) during the match. This translates to a warm but pleasant evening, ideal for spectators at the stadium. As the match progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27°C (81°F). This creates a comfortable atmosphere for players and viewers alike.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

DC

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav [Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma [Impact sub: Yuzvendra Chahal]

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match prediction

Needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race, DC will be desperate to perform.

RR, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence. Their strong batting lineup and potent bowling attack give them a slight edge. The batting-friendly pitch and pleasant weather conditions favor a high-scoring match.

This could benefit both teams, but slightly more so for RR's in-form batting lineup.

Overall, based on current form and the batting-friendly conditions, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a slight edge.

Match prediction: RR to beat DC in Match 56 of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: Jio Cinema

