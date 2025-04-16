DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 32nd match of IPL 2025 will take place on April 16, where the second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR). DC have won four of their five games so far, whereas RR have managed only two wins in six matches.
Both teams lost their respective previous matches. The Capitals lost their game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), while the Rajasthan-based franchise suffered a loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Both sides will be keen to return to winning ways on April 16. Ahead of the clash in Delhi, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the 32nd game of IPL 2025.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 16, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report
The pitch in Delhi seemed excellent for batting when Delhi Capitals battled the Mumbai Indians on April 13. Karun Nair played an excellent knock, scoring 89 runs for the home side.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the IPL battle between DC and RR. The temperature will range around 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be approximately 57%.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player).
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS