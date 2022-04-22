DC vs RR IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal find themselves at the top of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Purple Cap charts, but their journey over the last few years hasn't been easy. Both wrist-spinners have been in and out of the national team, with their IPL form also taking a hit briefly.

But things have been entirely different this year. When the Delhi Capitals (DC) face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 34th IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, both bowlers will be high on confidence and form.

DC and RR are separated by two points in the IPL 2022 points table. While the former recently hammered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to bag their third win and massively improve their net run rate, the Royals are placed third with four wins from six games after narrowly beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Apart from the wrist-spin duo, the two teams' openers will also be in focus. Jos Buttler is the proud owner of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap, while Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have found their groove at the top of the order for the Capitals. Both middle orders are still a work in progress, lending weight to the belief that a close contest will be on the cards on Friday, April 22.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: DC vs RR

David Warner is in a rich vein of form

Can Trent Boult produce some early wickets for RR against Shaw and Warner? Prasidh Krishna's form has waned despite a good start to the season, barring his tight penultimate over against PBKS. Obed McCoy entered the fray to boost RR's death-bowling stock, and the spin attack remains as lethal as ever. But it's certain that the Royals will need to make early inroads on Friday.

If they manage to do so, DC's middle order could crumble under the spin threat. Sarfaraz Khan has been tasked with various roles in the few games he has played this season, while Rishabh Pant hasn't played a notable innings yet. Rovman Powell has been a miserable failure, with the rest of the middle order comprising all-rounders.

RR too don't have much firepower in the middle. But Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer have been so effective that the indifferent returns of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag haven't really affected the Royals as much as it should have.

DC don't appear to have a strike bowler who can get Buttler out early, whereas RR's powerplay specialists could impress against Warner and Shaw. That could be the difference between the two sides, especially with the likes of Samson being due for a big knock.

While the Capitals have all the momentum on their side owing to their comprehensive win over PBKS and could definitely keep improving, RR might start as slight favorites.

Prediction: RR to win Match 34 of IPL 2022

