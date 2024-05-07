DC vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Rovman Powell missed a full toss, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell one run short of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). That was one of the few moments in IPL 2024 when Sanju Samson and Co. failed to establish their dominance over the opposition and hold their nerve in a pressure situation.

Despite that loss, their second of the campaign, the Royals are comfortably placed in the standings. They are second, with eight wins from 10 matches, and a victory on Tuesday will take them past the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are atop the table with as many points, having played a game more.

However, RR will know that they can't afford to lose any momentum as the business end of the league stage approaches. IPL 2024 has been so competitive that none of the 10 teams have qualified so far, and a couple of losses on the trot could seriously damage their top-two hopes.

So when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7, Samson and his men will look to come out all guns blazing. Teams generally do at the venue, which has produced 200-plus totals for fun this year.

The Capitals started their season in miserable fashion but found their bearings midway through the league phase to notch up a few wins. Their loss in the last game has dented their hopes slightly, but with 10 points from 11 matches, they're still in the hunt.

Placed sixth in the standings, DC could move into the top-four with a convincing win. Rishabh Pant and his men have been an unpredictable bunch in IPL 2024, and that promises entertainment in Delhi.

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Win Probability: Royals the obvious favorites

Rajasthan have one of the best bowling lineups in the competition; therefore, they come into his encounter as the favorites. If Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma can pick up a couple of wickets in the powerplay, the Delhi middle order could be put under serious pressure.

Spinners have struggled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, and Yuzvendra Chahal is in a rut right now. Nevertheless, the leg-spinner knows a thing or two about bowling at venues with short boundaries, and with batters in the DC lineup being suspectible to wrist-spin, he could enjoy an improved outing.

RR's batting might is another important factor. DC's bowling unit has been heavily reliant on Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who will be confronted with excellent players of spin in the Rajasthan top-five.

The Royals seem to have their opponents outmatched in all departments and will be the favorites on Tuesday, but the venue and the presence of match-winners like Jake Fraser-McGurk will give the Capitals a fighting chance.

A close contest can be expected in Delhi, with RR returning to winning ways in IPL 2024 being the likeliest outcome.

Prediction: RR to win Match 56 of IPL 2024

