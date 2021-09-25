DC vs RR Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Two of India's brightest wicket-keeping talents, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, meet in Match 36 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi.

The first afternoon game of the second phase of IPL 2021 sees several interesting scenarios take shape. DC are currently placed second in the points table with seven wins from nine games and could continue their back-and-forth battle with the Chennai Super Kings for top spot. Meanwhile, RR could seal their place in the top four by improving upon their 50% record if they beat Pant's men.

RR have won three of their last four games in IPL 2021. In their previous game, they overcame the absence of Jos Buttler, among others, to record a close two-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) thanks to some final-over heroics from Kartik Tyagi.

DC are in a rich vein of form, having lost only one of their last seven games. In their first game of IPL 2021's second phase, they comfortably beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, with the returning Shreyas Iyer playing a calm knock in the run-chase.

The reverse fixture between the two franchises saw RR pull off a three-wicket win with two balls left. While David Miller and Chris Morris starred in the chase, Jaydev Unadkat set the ball rolling with a three-wicket haul. While DC will have an eye on revenge and the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table, RR will look to build on their inspiring win against PBKS.

IPL 2021: RR dodged a bullet against PBKS, but an entire arsenal awaits them in the form of DC

Chris Morris was abysmal in RR's opening game of the second phase

RR barely got over the line against PBKS, with a mediocre bowling display almost putting them out of the game. Chris Morris, playing his first competitive game in many months, had a nightmare outing with the ball.

Morris, who led the RR attack extremely well in the first phase of IPL 2021, sprayed the ball all over the place. He bowled wides, no-balls, looseners down the leg-side and wide freebies to concede 47 runs in his four overs. RR need their star pacer to come good against a DC team that has been relentless this season.

Sanju Samson will also eye his first significant contribution in the UAE leg, while others like Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal will want to keep their form going. RR's spin-bowling all-rounders, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, need to come up with the goods as well.

Meanwhile, DC's playing XI wears a settled look, assuming Marcus Stoinis recovers from the niggle he sustained in the previous game. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan make up a formidable pace attack, with two economical spinners for company.

Rishabh Pant showed signs of form that has deserted him in the IPL over the last two seasons, and DC will hope that their captain returns to his destructive self. Iyer's return will free up Pant, who could take a particular liking to RR's bowling attack.

Overall, DC are the definite favorites for this clash. Several players like Prithvi Shaw are due matchwinning performances, and the bowling attack seems too well-rounded for RR to seriously challenge them. While the 2008 IPL champions can still edge this one if their star players come up with significant contributions, Pant should win this battle.

Prediction: DC to win Match 36 of IPL 2021

