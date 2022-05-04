×
DC vs SRH head-to-head stats for Match 50, IPL 2022

David Warner and Rishabh Pant will be the players to watch out for in the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified May 04, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 50th match of IPL 2022 tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium.

Both franchises do not have the momentum on their side, having suffered defeats in their respective previous matches.

DC are coming off a close defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Meanwhile, the Sunrisers have lost two matches on the trot.

Both teams are in the middle-muddle of the IPL 2022 points table. A good performance in the remaining matches will help them cement their place in the top four of the standings.

Speaking of the match between DC and SRH, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a slender 11-9 lead in their head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. The two teams have crossed swords 20 times, with SRH emerging victorious 11 times.

Last 5 DC vs SRH match results

While SRH lead the overall head-to-head record, DC have a 3-2 head-to-head lead in the last five games. Here's a summary of the last five match results:

  1. DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets, Sep 22, 2021
  2. DC (159/4) beat SRH (159/7) by Super Over, Apr 25, 2021
  3. DC (189/3) beat SRH (172/8) by 17 runs, Nov 8, 2020
  4. SRH (219/2) beat DC (131) by 88 runs, Oct 27, 2020
  5. SRH (162/4) beat DC (147/7) by 15 runs, Sep 29, 2020

Last 5 match results of DC in Brabourne Stadium

DC have a 100% win record at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. Here's a summary of the matches they have played on this ground:

  1. DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by nine wickets, Apr 20
  2. DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, Apr 10
  3. DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by four wickets, Mar 27

Last 5 match results of SRH in Brabourne Stadium

SRH have a 100% win record at this venue as well. They have won both of the games they have played at the Brabourne Stadium.

  1. SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by nine wickets, Apr 23
  2. SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by seven wickets, Apr 15

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
