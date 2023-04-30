DC vs SRH IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earned an important win when they trounced Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine runs in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat for the visitors as they notched up a total of 197/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 198 for the win, DC looked well set after being at 111/1 at the 11-over mark. However, they let the game slip away from their hands and could only reach 188/6, thus losing their sixth game of the season.

Now that the DC vs SRH match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Mitchell Marsh walked away with the Player of the Match award [Image: IPL]

Despite ending up on the losing side, Mitchell Marsh stood out from the rest on Saturday and displayed why the DC management have invested heavily in the Australian star.

With the ball, he picked up a vital four-wicket haul before scoring 63 runs off just 39 balls with the bat. He was adjudged the Player of the Match against SRH.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (4/27 & 69)

Game-changer of the Match: Mitchell Marsh

Catch of the Match: Mayank Markande

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Mitchell Marsh

Electric Striker of the Match: Axar Patel (strike rate of 207)

Most Fours of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (12 fours)

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad batting scorecard vs Delhi Capitals [Sportskeeda]

Going against the usual tradition, Aiden Markram opted to bat first after winning the toss. Fortunately, his troops backed his decision as SRH put up an above-par total of 198/6 in the first innings.

Youngster Abhishek Sharma set the tone well upfront. He took on the DC pacers and clobbered 12 boundaries en route to his 36-ball 67.

The SRH innings progressed from that point on thanks to Klassen, who took just 25 balls to reach his fifty. He finished up with a 27-ball 53* and struck at a handsome strike-rate of 196.3.

Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with his career-best figures of 4/25.

Delhi Capitals batting scorecard vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

DC needed a great start as they had to chase down 198 to win. However, they suffered a significant setback when David Warner was dismissed for a duck in the first over.

Then, in a swift counterattack, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh added 112 runs in just 66 balls. The first player to get to his fifty was Salt, who scored 59 runs off just 35 balls in his innings.

Marsh then amassed a 39-ball 63 to put DC in a commanding position. Incredibly, the Australian all-rounder clobbered as many as six lusty maximums and just a solitary four.

DC held the advantage and needed to bat prudently to secure their third straight victory. But just inside the next 32 runs, they lost five wickets in a game-changing batting collapse.

All SRH bowlers, barring Umran Malik, shared wickets amongst them as the visitors eventually restricted the hosts to 188/6 and won the entertaining fixture by nine runs.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals on Saturday [IPLT20]

A match that saw a total of 385 runs scored between SRH and DC also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this IPL 2023 match:

As mentioned earlier, Mitchell Marsh bagged a four-wicket haul before hitting a fabulous half-century in the second innings. In doing so, he has now become the first-ever overseas player to achieve the feat of scoring a fifty and bagging a four-wicket haul in a losing cause in an IPL game. The only Indian to do so was Yuvraj Singh. David Warner had a day to forget with the bat on Saturday. He was dismissed on a two-ball duck against SRH. Unfortunately for him, the DC skipper now has the joint-most ducks in a DC shirt. It was his seventh IPL duck for Delhi, making him join Prithvi Shaw and Virender Sehwag on the list.

