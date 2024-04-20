DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Coming into Match 35 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) find themselves sixth and fourth respectively on the points table.

The Orange Army are two points ahead of their opponents with one game in hand, and a win would take them above the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A convincing enough win might even help them leapfrog the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are currently second in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have won two games on the trot and will want to carry that momentum into their first game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC are slowly kicking into gear but will have their work cut out for them against a side that is riding a three-match win streak, two of which have come away from home.

The midpoint of the league stage is almost here, and both SRH and DC will know that they need to be entering their prime if they are to make a serious playoff push.

The Capitals have won four of their last five IPL meetings against the SunRisers, but that might not mean much. Under Pat Cummins, SRH have been one of the teams to watch out for this year and have already shattered the record for the highest team total in the league twice.

Which team will keep their positive form going?

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Win Probability: Cummins and Co. start as favorites

Expand Tweet

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram make up a fierce top three for SRH. If that wasn't enough, Heinrich Klaasen has been incredible in the middle order, with Abdul Samad playing a few delightful cameos as well.

Despite two of their biggest Indian purchases in Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi struggling for form, and another one in Washington Sundar warming the bench, the SunRisers have managed to put in excellent batting displays. With the ball, Pat Cummins has led the way with his smarts, and the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat have followed suit even if they haven't been at their best.

Can SRH's batting front up against DC's bowling attack? On paper, the pacers shouldn't be too hard to contend with, even though Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar have been quite impressive this year. The real challenge will be through the middle overs, where Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will operate.

Klaasen and Co. might just be able to pull through on that front. The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be at least a decent batting surface at the start of the campaign before it becomes low and slow in the latter stages. Moreover, Kuldeep can't always put the bowling attack on his back.

In the other department, Cummins and his men would back themselves to produce a few early breakthroughs and put pressure on a DC lower-middle order that doesn't inspire much confidence.

Delhi are in good form and will also have home advantage, but Hyderabad might be marginally ahead of them in this contest.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 35 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback