DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

As far as away games go, few will feel more comfortable for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) than their upcoming encounter at Visakhapatnam. Expected to have considerable crowd support and a friendly batting wicket akin to the one at home, the Orange Army will look to thrill once again.

Their opponents, the Delhi Capitals (DC), are an exciting team in their own regard. Axar Patel's first outing as full-time captain of the franchise turned out to be one for the ages, with Ashutosh Sharma pulling the two points out of the fire against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

DC are in the top half of the table in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), just above SRH, and will look to stay as one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition so far. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, who dropped two points at home to the Super Giants, will want to get back to the win column immediately.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

IPL 2025: Vizag promises another high-scoring contest

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The IPL 2024 playoffs saw Mitchell Starc torment Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Vizag offers a bit of swing with the new ball, but it doesn't last long. The SRH openers aren't going to wait around for any bowler, even Starc, so the odds are perhaps in their favor to come out on top.

KL Rahul's impending return will boost DC, who have two top-class openers to go with a solid spin attack and power-packed finishing ability. But the pace unit doesn't inspire much confidence, with Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma supporting Starc.

On the whole, Hyderabad have more bases covered despite their loss in the last game. Aniket Verma has cleared the boundary at will, and Ishan Kishan seems to be in excellent nick as well. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy can win matches on their own on any day.

While the SunRisers have concerns, with their bowling unit lacking the necessary wicket-taking threat, they should be able to get the job done. However, it isn't a straightforward call by any stretch of the imagination, with Delhi having some serious match-winners in their ranks.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 10 of IPL 2025.

