IPL 2021: Match 33 - DC vs SRH: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams are at opposite ends of the points table. DC is in second place with six wins from eight games, only behind CSK on Net Run Rate. The Capitals' last result was a 7-wicket win over the Punjab Kings. The big news from their camp is that Shreyas Iyer will be a part of the team for the rest of the season, but Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side.

SRH, meanwhile, are at the bottom, with just one win from seven games. They currently face an uphill task to stay in the competition. They last featured in a 55-run defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. There was some drama surrounding the game, with Kane Williamson taking over as the SRH captain and David Warner being benched.

Both teams have lost a couple of players ahead of the second leg. Jonny Bairstow will miss out for SRH and they have drafted Sherfane Rutherford as his replacement. M Siddharth and Chris Woakes will be absent for the Capitals, with Kulwant Khejroliya and Ben Dwarshuis replacing them.

The last time these two sides met in this season, fans got to witness a thrilling Super Over finish. Fans will be expecting a similar level of competition in this match too.

Match Details

Date: September 22, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

It should be another warm and sunny evening in Dubai, with an average temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels should once again be pretty high.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Dubai looked good in the PBKS-RR match, with something in it for the bowlers as well. Considering the strength of the two teams' bowling attacks, we're unlikely to see a high-scoring match. A score of around 160-165 could make for an intriguing contest.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Can Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan continue their excellent opening partnership in the UAE? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shreyas Iyer should slot in at No. 3 for the Capitals, with Steve Smith likely to drop to the bench. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis will add lots of firepower to their middle-order. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin should be the side's two spinners, with Amit Mishra an alternate option.

The deadly pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada should lead DC's pace battery, with Avesh Khan the third pacer.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan/ Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH will need Rashid Khan to be at his best in the second leg of the season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Wriddhiman Saha should take the gloves in Jonny Bairstow's absence and open the batting with David Warner. Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad should slot in at No. 5 and No. 6 and provide some firepower to their middle-order. It's a toss-up between Mohammad Nabi and Jason Holder for the overseas all-rounder's slot.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are shoo-ins if they're fit, with Sandeep Sharma likely to be the third seamer.

Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(C), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/ Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Sandeep Sharma.

Match Prediction

The Capitals had lots of success in the UAE last season and they look the better side on paper. While Kane Williamson and Co. will give them a tough fight, DC should win and move to the top of the table.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to win.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

