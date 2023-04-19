Deepak Hooda's 5 best performances in the IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The all-rounder will be in action on his special day against his first IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur later tonight.

Hooda recently completed 100 IPL matches as well. His last appearance against the Punjab Kings was his 100th IPL game. In his IPL career so far, Hooda has scored 1,273 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Before the Lucknow Super Giants star entertains fans in Jaipur tonight, here's a look at his five best performances in the IPL.

#1 Deepak Hooda announces his arrival - 54 (25) vs. Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2015

Hooda played his first IPL match for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2015. He played a decent cameo on debut, but announced his arrival in the league during his second game against the Delhi Daredevils.

The all-rounder top-scored for RR, aggregating 54 runs off just 25 balls, whacking three fours and four sixes. His incredible half-century helped RR chase down a 185-run target against Delhi for a three-wicket victory.

#2 Deepak Hooda keeps his nerve - 32* (25) vs. Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018

Deepak moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the Rajasthan Royals were suspended. The all-rounder played a few match-winning knocks for SRH, with one of them coming against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2018.

SRH slumped to 137/9 in a chase of 148 against MI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Hooda kept his nerve and joined hands with tailender Billy Stanlake to guide SRH home. The all-rounder scored 32 off 25, including a six off Ben Cutting's bowling in the 20th over.

#3 Deepak Hooda shines on debut for LSG - 55 (41) vs. Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. LSG roped in Deepak Hooda at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, and the all-rounder impressed straightaway with a 41-ball 55.

LSG were down to 29/4 at one point, but Hooda stitched up a 87-run fifth-wicket partnership with debutant Ayush Badoni to help his team score a respectable total. Hooda hit six fours and two sixes on debut for LSG.

#4 Deepak Hooda blows away Rajasthan Royals - 64* (21), IPL 2021

Deepak Hooda recorded the highest score of his IPL career in 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Hooda moved to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020. He played the best knock of his IPL career for PBKS in their IPL 2021 season opener against the Rajasthan Royals. Coming out to bat at number four, Hooda amassed 64 runs off just 21 deliveries, whacking four fours and six sixes.

Hooda's knock powered PBKS to 221/6 in their 20 overs. RR lost that match despite Sanju Samson's century.

#5 Hooda's best bowling performance in IPL - 2/16 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2016

Hooda produced the best bowling performance of his IPL career while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2016 season. The off-spinner was introduced into the attack when left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Colin Munro were in the middle.

SRH captain David Warner's move proved to be a masterstroke as Hooda dismissed both Gambhir and Munro. He ended up with figures of 2/16 in that game at the Eden Gardens.

