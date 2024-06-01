Dinesh Karthik's top 5 knocks in his IPL career

Dinesh Karthik will almost certainly go down as one of India's most versatile white-ball batters who achieved several unthinkable feats while also going through unforeseeable lulls. While Karthik enjoyed numerous spectacular moments in his almost two-decade-long international career, his most cherished memories stem from his remarkable 17-year IPL career.

The 39-year-old started with the Delhi Capitals (DC) before weaving his magic for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Karthik bid farewell to his illustrious IPL career after the 2024 IPL season with RCB, where he scored an impressive 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.

Despite predominantly batting down the order during his IPL career, Karthik is 10th on the all-time scoring list with 4,842 runs in 257 outings.

As the champion cricketer celebrates his 39th birthday today, let us look back at his top five IPL knocks.

#1 66 off 34 vs DC, IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik enjoyed a terrific first season of his second stint with RCB in 2022, scoring 330 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of over 183 in 16 games. The wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in RCB finishing in the top four and advancing to the Qualifier 2 stage.

In one of the earlier games of the season against DC, Karthik saved his side from the blushes with an incredible finishing flurry. He came into bat with RCB reeling at 92/5 in the 12th over on a tricky Wankhede wicket.

However, Karthik showed no mercy to the DC bowlers, smashing 66* off 34 deliveries to resurrect RCB's innings. His knock included 5 fours and as many sixes as RCB finished on a massive 189/5 in 20 overs.

Inspired by Karthik's heroics, the RCB bowlers defended the total to propel the side to a 16-run victory.

#2 58 off 29 vs PBKS, IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik's best innings as captain came for KKR in the 2020 IPL season against Punjab Kings. On a two-paced Abu Dhabi wicket, the 39-year-old entered with KKR struggling at 63/3 in the 11th over.

Despite all the other batters finding the going tough, Karthik essayed his way to a brilliant 29-ball 58 with eight boundaries and two maximums. His thunderous display helped KKR finish on an above-par 164/6 in 20 overs. They eventually won a thriller by two runs in one of the rare bright spots of an otherwise dismal season.

Karthik endured one of his IPL seasons, averaging a paltry 14.08 at a strike rate of 126.11 in 14 games. Yet his lone half-century of the campaign in the PBKS clash gave Kolkata fans something to cheer about.

#3 56* off 32 vs MI, IPL 2008

One of Dinesh Karthik's earliest clutch finishes in a run-chase came in the inaugural IPL season. Playing for DC (then-Delhi Daredevils) in a do-or-die clash for playoff qualification against MI, the wicketkeeper-batter dug deep into his bag of tricks to pull off a heist.

Chasing 177 for victory, DC were in trouble at 89/4 in the 11th over when Karthik entered the arena. Yet, displaying nerves of steel, he smashed a scintillating 56* off 32 deliveries to help the side pull off a thrilling win by 5 wickets with a ball to spare.

The win helped DC qualify for the semi-final at the expense of MI, thanks to Karthik's explosive finish. Despite some inconsistencies, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer finished his maiden IPL season with an average of over 24 and a strike rate of 135.51 in 13 games.

#4 86 off 48 vs DC, IPL 2013

It was not commonplace to see Dinesh Karthik batting at the top of the order in his lengthy international or IPL career. Yet, playing for MI in 2013, the gloveman was provided the opportunity against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.

Karthik took it with both hands, scoring a sparkling 86 off 48 deliveries with 14 boundaries and two maximums. MI lost their openers, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar with the score on 1 but Karthik was involved in a 132-run fourth-wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma.

The duo ensured MI finished on a strong 209/5 in 20 overs, proving 44 runs too many for the DC batters.

Karthik enjoyed his most successful IPL season with the willow, scoring 510 runs at an average of over 28 in 19 games. It was also the lone title run in his IPL career as MI won the first of their five trophies that year.

#5 69 off 33 vs Kochi Tuskers, IPL 2011

Remember Dinesh Karthik in the PBKS uniform? The wicketkeeper played a lone season for the franchise in 2011 with reasonable success.

Karthik scored 282 runs at an average of over 25 with a lone half-century against the Kochi Tuskers. Chasing 179, the versatile batter came into bat against the Tusker with PBKS losing both openers with only 31 on the board in the 5th over.

However, Karthik smashed a 33-ball 69 to help PBKS pull off an unlikely victory with six wickets and seven balls to spare. It was his fourth IPL half-century and the joint-highest score in his IPL career until then.

