IPL 2019: What's the road ahead for Yuvraj & Gambhir?

Sushil Vanjani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 16 Nov 2018, 13:10 IST

Yuvraj and Gambhir

Every professional cricketer in the world eagerly looks forward to the IPL. For a few, it's about financial gains, for some it's the thrill of being part of the top T20 league but for players like Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh it's more than that.

Gambhir has proved himself as a solid leader and won two IPL titles for his long time franchisee KKR. He was really excited to return to his hometown Delhi and a sequence of losses was followed by resignation from captaincy and now he has been released by Delhi.

Top-order is one of the toughest slots to break into in an IPL side. Even the Universal Boss Chris Gayle had to face the music, first getting released by RCB and then not getting bidders at the starting phase of last auction.

Gambhir, the batsman, is probably more valuable only with the perks of leadership duties. As all the teams look settled for that kind of role, it's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in this year's auction.

In his long international career, Yuvraj has seen it all. Maybe, the only regret for Yuvraj in his illustrious career would be not doing well in IPL as a whole. Yuvraj, who will be remembered forever for his scintillating six sixes in the inaugural T20 World Cup, has been a shadow of himself in most of the IPL tournaments.

Yuvraj could manage only 65 runs in eight matches in the last IPL and there were instances when he had sit out of the playing XI. There were instances wherein he was pushed way down the order as well.

Given his charisma and talent, one can say that he has under performed in most of the IPL. But with age catching up and now Kings XI Punjab releasing him, it will be interesting to see who backs the veteran southpaw in the upcoming auction.