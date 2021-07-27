Fabian Allen - The dark horse amidst the indomitable powerhouse  

When Fabian Allen walked out to bat in the T20I series decider against Sri Lanka in early March, West Indies were struggling at 105-7. They had just lost their third wicket in the span of 15 balls and 10 runs, and were still 27 runs away from victory.

Calm, composed and unperturbed by the situation, Allen decided to hold the non-striker's end and let his senior partner Jason Holder play out the menacing Wanindu Hasaranga’s final over.

With the equation down to 20 needed off the final two overs, Fabian Allen unleashed his flurry of shots. He plundered Akila Dananjaya for 22 runs to seal the match for West Indies with an over to spare. Allen's heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, adding to his tidy spell of 4-0-13-1 earlier in the day.

Cut to June 2021, a little over three months later, Fabian Allen found himself amidst a similar scenario, albeit against a much more profound South African attack.

With 53 needed and the asking rate soaring past the 18-run mark, the Jamaican smacked five towering sixes off Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi - South Africa’s best fast bowlers over the last two years in T20 cricket.

Although West Indies fell short of the Proteas' total by 16 runs, Fabian Allen’s marauding batting prowess had given them an extra cushion in the already power-packed middle order. The Windies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard said:

“As a cricketer, I think he's (Fabian Allen) a fantastic cricketer all round. He has the ability to go far places, and hence the reason why we want and we have him around the setup because we know what he can offer.”

Wading through the tough phase

Fabian Allen was ruled out of CPL 2020 after missing the charter flight

The CPL 2020 marked the resumption of competitive cricket in the Caribbean for the first time since the menacing pandemic. However, missing a charter flight to Trinidad for the tournament turned out to be a major jolt for Fabian Allen. The incident ruled him out of the entire tournament amidst strict bio-bubble protocols, jeopardizing his chances of returning to action.

Okay just saw that catch by Fabian Allen 😳



WOWZA! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 17, 2021

Adding to the despair, Allen did not get an opportunity to play in the 2020 edition of the IPL. Representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first-ever IPL season, the 26-year-old failed to make it to the playing XI, sitting on the sidelines throughout the competition.

The resurrection of Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has the knack of breaking crucial partnerships

The Abu Dhabi T10 League in February 2021 marked the resurgence of Fabian Allen and his credentials as a white-ball cricketer. The Kingston-born cricketer had a fruitful season with the title-winning Northern Warriors, picking up 11 scalps and ending the season as the second-highest wicket-taker. More importantly, the cameos Allen played while batting towards the end of the innings helped him develop his power striking potential.

Since March 2021, Fabian Allen has an average of 28 with a strike rate of over 160 in T20Is as against a career average and strike rate of 18 and 139 respectively. Interestingly, Allen’s strike rate of 216 while chasing is the highest in the final five overs of an innings in the T20Is this year, highlighting the impact he has had as a finisher on the international stage.

Fabian Allen makes his debut entry into the 🔝 1️⃣0️⃣ T20I bowlers in the ICC World Rankings.#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/bHRg3clgLD — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 16, 2021

Fabian Allen’s meteoric rise over the last year holds him in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup. His ferocious striking ability, backed by consistency as a left-arm spinner, makes him a valuable asset for the West Indian side.

With a plethora of experience in a team full of T20 stars, Fabian Allen could be the dark horse amidst the veterans who could lead West Indies to their third T20 World Cup win!

