5 notable batsmen without a single six in the IPL

These are the players who can't boast about scoring a six in their IPL career.

Naveen K ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 11:32 IST 18.98K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Five notable batsmen without a single six in the IPL

Ever since the invention of the Twenty20 format, the game has tilted more in favour of the batsmen as the players with willow in their hand are finding it easier to hit huge sixes. For instance, someone like Chris Gayle has hit as many as 846 sixes in the format out of which 292 have come in the IPL.

While Gayle's numbers look daunting, not every single has a similar record when it comes to hitting sixes. In fact, there are some batsmen who are yet to hit a single six in their IPL careers. Let us take a look at five notable batsmen without a single six in the IPL.

Note: Batsmen with at least 50 runs are considered.

#5 Callum Ferguson

BBL - Sixers v Thunder

Not many will be familiar with discarded Australian batsman Callum Ferguson. The right-hander has represented the Aussies in a solitary Test, 30 ODIs and three T20Is. Ferguson also a part of the Pune Warriors India side that was a part of the IPL in the 2011 and 2012 season.

Ferguson played for them in as many as nine matches and scored 98 runs at an average of just over 16 and a strike-rate of 83.76, something that is considered as below-par in the T20 format, and he scored his 98 runs without hitting a single six.