IPL 2021: 5 players who could disappoint the most

The world's biggest T20 league is just a few days away! The IPL extravaganza is set to start on the 9th of April with heavyweights Mumbai Indians taking on a new-look Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

All the teams have a strong squad on paper and there are no clear-cut favorites as such. There has been a strong demand for overseas fast bowlers and the franchises splurged a huge amount of money on them in the IPL 2021 auction. There will be huge expectations from them to justify their price tag.

However, some players could falter with rising expectations and conjure up disappointing performances. On that note, we take a look at the five players who could be the most disappointing.

#1 Piyush Chawla - CSK

MI might have made a huge blunder in signing Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla, the 32-year-old leg-spinner, is one of the top wicket-takers in IPL history. However, the last time he picked up more than 15 wickets in a season was back in 2012. Despite a massive decline in his performances, Mumbai Indians acquired him for a price of INR 2.40 crore.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings last season, Piyush Chawla only managed 6 wickets from 7 matches at a poor economy rate of 9.09. With such poor returns, MI might have made a huge blunder in signing Piyush Chawla.

#2 Tom Curran - DC

Advertisement

Tom Curran was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a massive INR 5.25 crore amount after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The all-rounder from England has been shaky with his bowling and has conceded way too many runs in the death overs.

He gave away 208 runs from just 5 matches at an economy rate of 11.08 last season playing for Rajasthan Royals. Though he can play big shots with the bat, he has never been consistent and reliable enough.

Roping in Tom Curran could prove to be a disastrous move for Delhi Capitals.

1 / 2 NEXT