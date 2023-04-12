“For Virat to show his authority was very good to see” - Wasim Jaffer reflects on Top 3 HDFC Life moments from IPL 2023 week 1

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer asserted that Virat Kohli’s batting form augurs very well for Indian cricket as well as his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He added that Kohli scoring runs makes everyone happy because he has fans from all across the globe.

Wasim Jaffer ranks Virat Kohli's knock against Mumbai Indians quite high on Sportskeeda's 'Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments'

Kohli top-scored for RCB with 82* off 49 balls in the franchise’s opening IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 34-year-old struck six fours and five sixes in his excellent knock.

Kohli’s impressed effort topped the list of Sportskeeda ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ powered by HDFCLife.com. Sharing his views on the former Indian captain’s knock, Jaffer commented:

“Last year, he was very unlucky. There are times when nothing works for you. Anything he tried last season, nothing was working - from first-ball ducks to unfortunate dismissals. But from the Asia Cup, he has been a different player.

“It’s nice to see. He’s got fans all around the world. When Virat Kohli scores runs, everyone’s happy. For Virat to come out and show his authority was very good to see. Brilliant start for RCB and Kohli. Good signs for RCB.”

Kohli and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (73 off 48) added 148 for the opening wicket as RCB beat MI by eight wickets in a chase of 172.

“If any batter has looked in a different league, it is Ruturaj Gaikwad” - Wasim Jaffer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 50-ball 92 in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) is at number two on the list of top moments from week 1 of the T20 league. Praising the batter, Jaffer said:

“Ruturaj is known to be a slow starter, but this season has been a big turnaround. If any batter has looked in a different league, I would say it is Ruturaj Gaikwad. The way he started in the first game was amazing. Unfortunate that he is not a very consistent player in the Indian team yet, but I feel in the future we will see Ruturaj playing very consistently for India.”

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mark Wood’s splendid effort of 5/14 completes the top three list. Speaking about the England pacer’s superb performance against Delhi Capitals, Jaffer said:

“His pace has impressed me the most. Most fast bowlers manage to hit speeds of 130-140 kph, but if someone comes close to the 150 kph mark, then it gets really hot. The way he set up Prithvi Shaw with the short ball and then the follow-up ball, he (Shaw) was out place. Very next ball, he dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. Those two wickets were very special.”

Wood’s five-wicket haul held Delhi to 143/9 after they were set to chase 194 in Lucknow.

