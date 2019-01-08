From IPL Archives: Top run-scorer of each side during 2009 season

The 2009 season of the IPL was the first of the only two times so far that the tournament was hosted on foreign soil, a third time touted to happen in the upcoming season. The reason for this is the arrival of the Indian Legislative General Assembly elections, which happens once in every five years between April and May, which in turn is bound to clash with the IPL which also happens usually at around the same time.

The 2009 season - which was eventually claimed by Adam Gilchrist's Deccan Chargers - was thus hosted in South Africa, and it was in stark contrast to the previous year when runs were abundant and wickets only occasional.

The tables turned in the pacy South African wickets which favored the bowlers more than what the shortest format usually promises. But still there were a few batsmen who found it relatively easy to hoard mountains of runs- and today, let us go back in time and follow up on who emerged top-scorers for each IPL side nine years ago.

#1 Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)

Matthew Hayden

Key Statistics: Matches 12, Innings 12, Not Outs 1, Runs 572, Highest 89, Centuries 0, Fifties 5, Average 52.00, Strike Rate 144.81.

The Chennai Super Kings continued their solid run from 2008 and secured a place in the semi-finals, finishing second in the Group Stage with 8 wins and 1 non-result in 14 games. However, a disappointing performance in the semifinals against Royal Challengers Bangalore culminated in the side crashing out without a place in the finals.

The Chennai squad benefited mainly from the presence of Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni who were constantly among runs and also eventually became a part of the top-15 runscorers from the season. Among them, Hayden who amassed 572 runs from just 12 innings emerged the top-scorer of the season, returning home with the Orange Cap as well.

The Australian's best night came at Centurion on 7th May 2009, when CSK beat Punjab by 12 runs courtesy of the D/L method. Hayden's onslaught at the top order helped them score at a good pace, which proved vital in the end when the rain came into play. Hayden had made 89 from 58 balls (8 fours, 6 sixes) also becoming the man-of-the-match.

