Gautam Gambhir launches campaign 'Ek Asha' to feed the poor

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has set up its first community kitchen in Delhi to provide free meals

Gautam Gambhir supervised the operations of his community kitchen on the first day

What's the story?

After winning the World Cup (both in the ODI and T20 format) and two Indian Premier League titles, Gautam Gambhir is now determined for an even bigger triumph. His foundation viz. Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) has started a free community kitchen in Delhi. Located in the West Patel Nagar area, this kitchen will serve free meals to the poor.

The former Indian opener, through this project, has aimed at reaching out to all those who can't afford food and provide them with free meals in order to avoid letting anyone sleep hungry.

Gambhir took to Twitter to announce the launch of his campaign 'Ek Asha'. He believes that the commencement of this daily kitchen is similar to 'winning the World Cup or the Indian Premier League'. He stated that now it is time for him to win hearts.

"Won World Cups, Won IPLs, beaten opponents. Now time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation.", read his tweet.

In case you didn't know...

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) was launched by Gambhir in the year 2014. The Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper took this step in order to work towards the betterment of the families of the martyrs of armed forces. It also focuses on reaching out to the underprivileged children, especially girls, and provide them with basic necessities including food, clothes and education.

GGF also focuses on environmental issues.It has launched several campaigns in the past three years aimed at improving the lives of people in different sections of the society.

The details

GGF's campaign, Asha, was successful in setting up the first community kitchen in Patel Nagar. On the inaugural day of the kitchen, Gambhir himself supervised the operations and served the poor free of cost.

Later, he posted a series of tweets so that it reaches out to the common mass far and wide. In his posts, Gambhir stated that 'no one should sleep hungry'. The kitchen will be functional from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM every day.

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

Parallels from history

Gambhir has always indulged himself in charity. Earlier, he donated his IPL prize money to the families of the martyrs. He actively participates in social work and motivates others to join him in the cause. He has inspired several humanitarian drives over the years and regularly volunteers for social service.

Author's take

India is a country where cricketers are widely acknowledged as the role models for many. An initiative like 'Ek Asha' by a popular cricketer like Gambhir sets a good example for others to follow. It will encourage more people to join hands and work towards the betterment of the society in general.

The community kitchen started by Gambhir is a first such service in Patel Nagar area of the capital city. It is a brilliant step taken by him which will definitely prove to be a boon for poor in and around that locale.

