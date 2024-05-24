Go on SRH, unleash the T20 beast that is Glenn Phillips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have several enviable T20 cricketers in their squad. A left-handed opener who does not have a care in the world and takes down pace? Check. Another left-handed opener who hits sixes for fun and tears into spin? Check.

A middle-order marauder, specializing in smashing spin out of the attack? Check. An Indian pace-bowling all-rounder, capable of batting in the top four, alternating between attacking and consolidating? Check. One of the most charismatic figures in the cricketing world? Check.

SRH also have a cricketer who can keep wicket, bat anywhere in the top seven, run like the wind, pluck catches out of nowhere, and bowl when required. It is, thus, not a surprise to see SRH where they are.

But of those mentioned, only one cricketer has yet to feature at all this season. And as counter-intuitive as it may sound, it is the guy who can do everything expected from a player, who has not had a single minute of game-time.

If you have reached this far, chances are you know who is being talked about. Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi all-rounder (in the truest sense) was retained by SRH ahead of the season but has not been able to buy a game since.

Glenn Phillips is one of only two foreigners to not feature for SRH this season

The four-foreigner rule makes it tough on numerous overseas players and Phillips has fallen into that category this campaign. But now, the time may have come for SRH to include Phillips and change their franchise’s history forever.

First things first, SRH, in recent games, have seemed a little light with the bat in the middle order. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, for much of the season, have done the heavy lifting, which has taken the burden off those below them. But when they have both failed, like they did against the Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH seemed to lack substance lower down.

Heinrich Klaasen, like Abhishek and Head, has been in sparkling form, being severe especially against spin. At this point, though, it seems their middle-order fortunes are solely dependent on him, which, despite Klaasen’s world-class pedigree, is not a great position to be in.

With the inclusion of Phillips, SRH will solve that problem. He can bat in the middle and the lower middle order. He could even bat at No.4 or 5, thereby allowing Klaasen to be saved for later. In all T20s this year, Phillips has struck at 148.91 against spin, throwing up a tantalizing partnership with Klaasen, where both batters can target spin.

Targeting spin is particularly pertinent because all remaining matches of this IPL will be held at Chepauk. SRH, about a month ago, really struggled when facing the Chennai Super Kings, especially after Abhishek and Head perished in the powerplay.

Apart from that, the Rajasthan Royals will most likely bowl eight overs of spin (at least) in Qualifier 2. And if SRH cannot get on top of them, posting an above-par total will be difficult, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru found out on a track that was not nearly as conducive to spin as Chepauk usually is.

Another important factor is that Phillips has played for the Royals in the past. Yes, it was before the mega-auction in 2022, but he will feel he has a point to prove, perhaps becoming the latest in a long line of player to haunt their ex-teams.

The question now is how SRH can accommodate him. The only overseas spot up for debate is that of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who has played their last three matches. He has not fared badly but has not set the stage on fire either, emphasized by an economy rate of 8.6.

If Viyaskanth is omitted, the 2016 champions can bring back Mayank Markande. He has been going at just under 12 runs per over, but the trade-off of having Phillips bolster the batting, as opposed to having a containing bowler in Viyaskanth, seems more appealing.

Phillips can also contribute with the ball. In recent years, he has added a bowling bow to his string and his off-spinners have been tough to get away. Since the start of 2022, he has bowled 227 balls in all T20s and has given away 276 runs, which equates to an economy rate of just 7.29.

The IPL, of course, is a different kettle of fish, and players who are successful elsewhere often struggle in this league. Phillips is not any cricketer, though. There is a reason he is one of the first names on the New Zealand team sheet, and while his IPL career is yet to take off, there is certainly enough potential to bet on.

What has probably gone against him all these years is the fact that he can do almost everything and anything. Bat, bowl, keep, field, take stunning outfield catches – he has a whole catalog and a body of work.

But sometimes, because someone or something seems so readily available, to do whatever is asked, it can be taken for granted. Almost like not realizing what they are truly worth and how valuable they really are, until all other options have been exhausted.

SRH, it could be argued, have reached that stage. They have tried multiple overseas players to fill in their fourth overseas spot, but none have been able to give them the balance and the oomph they crave. If one of them has strengthened their bowling (on paper), it has weakened their batting and vice versa.

How good would it be to have someone who can perform a dual role and be equally adept at both, right?

If you have come this far, well, you probably know who is being talked about.

An all-purpose solution. A multi-faceted answer. Glenn Phillips.

Go on then SRH, unleash the T20 beast. While there is still time.

