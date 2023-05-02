GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium tonight for a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and David Warner's Delhi Capitals. It will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While GT have played a few matches at this venue in recent weeks, DC have not played a game in Ahmedabad since the 2021 season. In their previous game at this stadium, the Capitals defeated the Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Interestingly, that game happened exactly two years ago on May 2, 2021.

Before DC and GT cross paths in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

The pitch in Ahmedabad has produced some high-scoring matches this season. The scoring rate has been quite high at this venue, with batters managing to clear the boundary with ease. It should not be a surprise if fans witness a high-scoring game between the Titans and the Capitals tonight.

GT and DC have played only one match in the IPL before. The game took place in Pune, where the Titans emerged victorious. Before their first battle in Ahmedabad, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by the world's largest cricket stadium:

IPL matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 3/17 - Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022

Highest team score: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 167

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch report for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecast a few minutes before Hardik Pandya and David Warner walk out for the toss. As mentioned earlier, the pitch will help the batters a lot.

Fast bowlers may enjoy bowling in the powerplay overs, but batters should dominate the proceedings as the game progresses. Spinners will have to execute their plans well to achieve success on this track.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by Ahmedabad. GT scored 207/6, riding on Abhinav Manohar's 21-ball 42. In reply, MI finished with 152/9 in 20 overs. Spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bagged a total of five wickets for the home side.

Here's a short summary of the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 207/6 (Shubman Gill 56, Piyush Chawla 2/34) beat Mumbai Indians 152/9 (Nehal Wadhera 40, Noor Ahmad 3/37) by 55 runs.

