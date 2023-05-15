GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records  

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to cross swords with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

Gujarat hosted the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last week and the surface proved to be a belter. Fans could expect a high-scoring game between GT and SRH on Monday.

Ahead of the upcoming clash between Gujarat and Hyderabad, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad [Getty Images]

Although bowlers with good lines and lengths fare decently, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium helps the batters more.

However, in the game between Gujarat and the Delhi Capitals at the venue, the visitors scored 130 runs and denied the Titans a win. DC restricted GT to 125/6, winning the game by five runs.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays today in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played at the stadium.

IPL matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Mohammed Shami (GT) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team score: 227/2 - Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 167

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The surface in Ahmedabad has been rather flat this season. With multiple scores of over 200 and a majority of totals over 170, high-scoring games have been a norm at the venue.

However, fans should note that the last game at the venue between GT and DC saw only 255 runs in 40 overs.

As far as conditions are concerned, the whether is expected to be extremely hot, with a predicted high of 43° Celcius.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat and Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Narendra Modi Stadium's last IPL match

Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill [IPLT20]

The Gujarat Titans trounced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs at the previous IPL 2023 game hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After being put to bat first, GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill played two sumptuous innings.

While Saha was at his aggressive best, accumulating 81 runs off just 43 balls, Gill carried his bat through and fell short of his maiden hundred by six runs. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 94 off 51 balls.

Hardik Pandya (25 off 15) and David Miller (21* off 12) also played small cameos, which took GT's total to 227/2 - their highest-ever IPL total.

In their hunt for 228, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers also started well. They put up 88 runs in just 50 balls before an outstanding catch by Rashid Khan saw the end of Mayers (48).

The first dismissal led to a collapse for LSG, as they kept losing wickets regularly from there on. While Mohammed Shami, Rashid, and Noor Ahmed picked up one wicket each, Mohit Sharma stole the show with excellent figures of 4/29. De Kock top-scored with a well-made 70 off 41 balls but LSG could only pile up 171/7 as GT won the encounter by 56 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Avesh Khan 1/34) beat Lucknow Super Giants 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 70, Mohit Sharma 4/29) by 56 runs

