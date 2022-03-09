Great exposure for Afghan talents as Gujarat Titans show faith

When it comes to Afghan representation in the IPL, historically it has been Sunrisers Hyderabad who have been more willing to come forward. Prior to this edition, they boasted two of Afghanistan's finest players in Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. While Nabi was an experienced campaigner by the time he was roped in by Hyderabad, for Rashid Khan, it was a major breakthrough.

This time, however, Afghanistan would have expected a greater representation of their national talents given how far they have come as a team. As it stands, Gujarat alone has signed three Afghan nationals - Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Noor Ahmed.

Gurbaz, despite going unsold in the auction, was called in by the franchise after Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL due to bubble fatigue.

Apart from Khan, none of the others have previously played in the IPL.

Noor Ahmad- An Afghan Prodigy

Ahmad has already played in the Big Bash, CPL, Lankan Premier League and the PSL and now the IPL will be his fifth franchise tournament. What is even more remarkable is that he is only 17 years of age.

As a left-arm unorthodox, Ahmad was first recruited by the Mis Ainak Knights in the Afghanistan T20 competition, following which he made it to the national U-19 team. His impressive control and range of variations garnered attention from all corners. The Saint Lucia Kings and Melbourne Renegades were the first two major franchises to offer Ahmad a contract.

Apart from plying his trade in different franchise tournaments where he has already spun his web, he is also in contention to make his international debut. A successful IPL stint will surely open that opportunity for him.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - the dasher

Gurbaz is another youngster who has already made his mark in international cricket. Despite playing no more than thirty internationals across formats, the wicket-keeper batter has already created a reputation for being a destructive opener.

He boasts an ODI average of fifty-plus in addition to a ninety-plus strike-rate. In his last ODI international, he slammed his third international hundred against Bangladesh in a winning cause. In T20s, he has a phenomenal strike-rate of 137 which is even better than the likes of Quinton de Kock and Mohammad Rizwan.

While he went unsold in the auction, fortune finally shone upon him as the Titans roped him in later on after Roy's departure. They will hope to get a few matches under their belt in this year's IPL to prove their mettle.

